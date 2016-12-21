Anirudh to release Shakthisree’s single

more-in

Remember Shakthisree Gopalan, who sang the melodious ‘Nenjukkule’ from Kadal? The singer is now ready with a single titled ‘By Your Side’, which will be released by music composer Anirudh this evening.

The electronic track, about three minutes long, sees the singer collaborating with Hari Dafusia, a Toronto-based keyboardist-producer, and Nigel Roopnarine, a bass player. “We recorded it in Toronto last year around this time – it was winter and was just beginning to snow there,” recalls the singer. The track was the result of a jamming session. “As a stranger in a foreign land, these were just some random thoughts running in my head then.”