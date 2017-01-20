An enigma called Ghazi

more-in

The night of December 3, 1971, the radios were echoing the day’s news in most houses of Visakhapatnam. The situation had been tense for the past few days with the Indian Navy taking control of the city. It was around dinner time when historian Edward Paul remembers hearing a distinct sound from his house at Dondaparthy (15 km from Vizag coastline), one that was loud, unfamiliar and mysterious for the people of the otherwise peaceful Port City. “The explosive sound felt like an earthquake. It was scary! Speculations were rife that a war had broken out between India and Pakistan. We didn’t know what it was till we heard the news on the radio a few days later that it was the Pakistani submarine Ghazi that had exploded,” says Paul. What happened that night shaped the history of Visakhapatnam and that of the Indian Navy. December 4 was marked as the day when an underwater battle between the Indian and Pakistani Navy that no one knew about came to an end with the sinking of the Pakistani submarine P.N.S. Ghazi.

This war story was confined to the depths of the Bay of Bengal, until now. The trailer of the film The Ghazi Attack that released last week has got the country talking about one of the biggest enigmas in the annals of war - the sinking of Ghazi off Visakhapatnam coast, an incident that gave a huge advantage to India in winning the war. Said to be India’s first war-at-sea film, this bilingual film will release in Hindi and Telugu on February 17. Directed by Sankalp Reddy and co-produced by Karan Johar, the film has Rana Duggabati in the lead role, the late Om Puri in a key role along with Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni. The film brings the focus back on the much-debated issue of what exactly caused the sinking of the Ghazi - attack from the Indian Navy, or an accident as claimed by the Pakistani Navy.

A shot from the trailer of film ‘The Ghazi Attack’ | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

It all began before the start of 1971 Indo-Pak war, the battle for the liberation of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). On November 14, 1971, P.N.S. Ghazi set off on a secret mission from the Karachi Harbour towards the Indian coast. The intention was to destroy India’s flagship aircraft carrier INS Vikrant after it received signals that the aircraft carrier was somewhere near Visakhapatnam coast. But little did it realise that it was landing in a trap carefully masterminded by Vice Admiral N. Krishnan, the then commanding flag officer of the Eastern Naval Command. Vikrant and its crew were sent to a secret location in the North of Andamans. So when P.N.S. Ghazi surreptitiously made its way towards the Eastern Coast in its attempt to gain control over the Bay of Bengal, waiting for it in place of Vikrant was INS Rajput, an ageing WWII destroyer. Rajput had one mission to accomplish now - to pretend to be INS Vikrant and bring about the end of Ghazi. “Apart from Ghazi, no other submarine had the endurance to come on the east coast. We very well anticipated that the Pak submarine would come hunting for Vikrant,” said a retd. naval officer who had done a detailed study on the history of Eastern Naval Command.

Meanwhile in Visakhapatnam city, the buzz had grown louder - that INS Vikrant with its 1,000 member crew was arriving in the Visakhapatnam coast. “It was a game of deception from the beginning. Even in the local market, there was a buzz of large quantities of ration being procured by the Indian Navy for Vikrant and its crew. Radio messages were exchanged between Vizag and Chennai Port regarding the movements of INS Vikrant along Visakhapatnam coast to make it look all the more convincing,” says Paul, a member of INTACH who had done a considerable research on the city. The week before December 4, there were strict blackout orders from the Indian Navy to minimize indoor and outdoor lights. “People were expecting the announcement of war any moment,” adds Paul.

Amidst such tense circumstances, the old fishermen from the historic town of Bheemunipatnam, 44 kms from Vizag, recall seeing some mysterious group of people wearing ‘lungis’ and shirts coming to procure provisions from the local market there. They disappeared as mysteriously as they came. According the retd. naval officer, the log book entries that were later recovered from debris of Ghazi suggested that the Pak crew came to take provisions from Karwar Habour. “It is quite likely that the submarine crew members or Pakistani agents would have come to Bheemunipatnam as well on smaller boats to fetch provisions as well as to sense the situation on ground,” he said.

But the story of the end of Ghazi is far from a simple, straight account. What happened on the night of December 3 is where the mystery lies. The P.N.S. Ghazi exploded, blowing open its water-tight compartments, sinking the submarine and the entire crew. What caused this explosion is the point of debate. While the Indian Navy version says that end came due to depth attacks by its destroyer ship INS Rajput, Pakistan says the explosion was a result of Ghazi accidentally crashing into the mines that the submarine itself was laying around the Vizag harbour.

An aerial view of Visakhapatnam coast | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Vice Admiral N Krishnan, in his book No Way But Surrender – An Account of the Indo Pakistan War in the Bay of Bengal 1971, gives an interesting description of the circumstances that led to Ghazi’s end. He states: “The problem of Vikrant’s security was a serious one and brought forth several headaches. By very careful appreciation of the submarine threat, by analysing data such as endurance, distance factors, base facilities, etc. we had come to the definite conclusion that the enemy was bound to deploy the submarine Ghazi against us in the Bay of Bengal with the sole aim of destroying our aircraft carrier Vikrant. Vikrant was vulnerable, of the four surface ships available, one had no anti-submarine detection device (sonar) and unless the other three were continually in close company with Vikrant (within a radius of 5 to 10 miles), the carrier would be completely vulnerable to attack from Ghazi which could take up her position surreptitiously and at leisure and await her opportunity.”

Admiral Krishnan in the book further says that Ghazi made a crash dive to avoid detection by INS Rajput and struck the seabed, leading to a fire and explosion of its armaments.

The sinking of Ghazi turned out to be a major blow and setback for Pakistan Naval operations in East-Pakistan. Vice-admiral (retd) G.M. Hiranandani, whose book Transition to Triumph also highlights a detailed account of the sinking of the Ghazi, says the submarine almost certainly suffered an internal explosion but its causes are debatable. Whatever be the cause, it was the Indian Navy that finally checkmated Ghazi.

The glass dome and some metal parts of Ghazi, later recovered, are displayed in the Maritime Section at the Visakha Museum. The imposing War Memorial on the Beach Road is a fitting tribute to the jawans and officers who had laid down their lives in the 1971 War.

Till this day, Ghazi lies on the Vizag seabed – a reminder of an old enemy that had come so close but perished. Navigational maps have marked the place to help ships avoid the wreck.