An actor without borders

“I was supposed to have been paired with Natty, but ended up as the second lead in Enkitta Mothathe,” says Parvathy Nair, whose Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga, directed by Radhakrishnan Parthiban, released two weeks ago.

On missing the opportunity of being paired with Natty, Parvathy says it was because she did not have the dates free. “I was bowled over by the script of director Ramu Chellappa and I could not say no when he approached me a second time. The character is totally different, and set in a village backdrop with the people speaking the Nellai dialect.”

Parvathy who is two films old in Kollywood, feels that the best thing that could have happened to her was being able to work with Parthiban in Koditta... “Initially, I was apprehensive with regard to playing the bold Mohini, but as the shooting progressed, I fell in love with the script. Reeling out six pages of dialogues in a single take surprised the unit and possibly silenced my detractors. But the best part was the compliment from Parthiban sir for work well done, with the climax bringing out the best in me.”

Her recent Malayalam film, James and Alice, was a hit, and Parvathy’s happiness stems from the varied shades of her character. “The audience were simply bowled over by the way my character shaped up, matching the frames of Prithiviraj.”

On her Telugu film, a romantic drama helmed by Sai Kiran Adivi, which has just taken off, Parvathy says, “I play a medical student but there is more to it.”