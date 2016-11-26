Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Pink’ to have special screening at UN
Hindi cinema megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink, which dealt with crime against women, has been invited for a special screening at the United Nations head quarters in New York.
The 73-year-old actor, who plays a lawyer in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement.
“’PINK’ invited for a special screening of the film at UN Head Quarters, in New York .. by Assistant Secretary General .. honoured,” Bachchan posted.
Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie also starred Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.
It released on September 16.
