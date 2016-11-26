Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Pink’ to have special screening at UN

more-in

Hindi cinema megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s film Pink, which dealt with crime against women, has been invited for a special screening at the United Nations head quarters in New York.

The 73-year-old actor, who plays a lawyer in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“’PINK’ invited for a special screening of the film at UN Head Quarters, in New York .. by Assistant Secretary General .. honoured,” Bachchan posted.

T 2453 - 'PINK' invited for a special screening of the film at UN Head Quarters, in New York .. by Assitant Secretary General .. honoured ! pic.twitter.com/aWHOYt1RIS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 25, 2016

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the movie also starred Taapsee Pannu, Andrea Tariang and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.

It released on September 16.