About time to reunite with Gautham Menon: Suriya

Actor Suriya. File photo.   | Photo Credit: Bijoy Ghosh

Suriya and Gautham had previously worked in hit Tamil films 'Kaakha Kaakha' and 'Vaaranam Aayiram'.

Actor Suriya, who awaits the release of S3, says talks have been initiated with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for a yet-untitled Tamil film. If everything goes as planned, they might team up next year.

“It’s about time we reunite. We have been in talks and something should materialise next year,” Suriya told IANS.

A few years ago, the duo was to join hands for Tamil spy thriller Dhruva Natchathiram. However, the project never took off.

Dhruva Natchathiram is finally being revived with actor Vikram, and the project is most likely to happen next year.

