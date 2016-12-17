Movies

Aamir reveals why Rajinikanth didn’t dub for 'Dangal'

Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat in a poster from ‘Dangal’.  

Actor-producer Aamir Khan says it was because megastar Rajinikanth’s voice is very recognisable that he did not dub for the Tamil version of the forthcoming film Dangal. “The film is being dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, and yes, I did approach Rajini sir. Rajini sir also loved the film and after discussing it with him, both he and I decided that his voice is too recognisable,” Aamir said at an event in Mumbai on Friday. “He is so famous and so recognisable, and his voice won’t suit my face. I also felt that and he also felt that after discussing it. But he really loved the film, and he was encouraging,” Aamir added.

