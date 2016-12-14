A.R. Rahman in Oscar nomination race again with ‘Pele’

A. R. Rahman is already a double Oscar-winner for his work on Slumdog Millionaire.

Music maestro A.R. Rahman stands a chance to win at the Oscars once again with his work on sports biopic Pele: Birth of a Legend.

Mr. Rahman, who is already a double Oscar-winner for his work on Slumdog Millionaire in 2009, has found mention in both Best Original Score and Best Original Song long list of 89th Academy Awards.

145 original scores are vying for the top award in February next year, according to a list released by the Academy on Tuesday.

Similarly, “Ginga”, which Mr. Rahman composed to celebrate Pele’s soccer legacy, is part of the 91 songs competing for nominations in the Original Song category, according to the list released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Mr. Rahman will compete with titles like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, La La Land, Moana and “lorence Foster Jenkins.

Nominations for the Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 with the main ceremony scheduled for Sunday, February 26, 2017.