A second home for Mollywod

Sprawling over five-and-a-half acres of land in a quiet neighbourhood at Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram is an essential part of Malayalam cinema’s history: Merryland Studio. The second cinema production house in Kerala, Merryland, founded by P. Subramaniam in 1951, was once an indispensable part of the Malayalam film industry. It gave a boost to the careers of many a Malayalam actor and helped the fledgling Malayalam cinema industry evolve into an important centre of filmmaking. After the demise of its founder, it had to weather many a storm.

“For the nascent Malayalam cinema of the Fifties, which was shuttling between Chennai and Udaya Studio in Alappuzha, credited with being Malayalam cinema’s first such, the fully-equipped Merryland Studio came as a relief,” recalls S. Chandran, Subramaniam’s son.

Gireesh Chandran, Subramaniam’s grandson who recently released a book about his grandfather called Oramayile Vellivelicham, says Merryland, at its peak, employed close to 80 people. “There was no need for a film unit to step out once they came to Merryland. The cottages for the lead actors and producers were quite posh for its time, especially cottage no. 1, which was reserved as the VIP accommodation. I think my grandfather might have felt compelled to announce projects without a break so that it meant a regular source of income for those whose services were needed only during production.”

Shooting of Atmasakhi in progress at Merryland Studio

For many artistes and technicians of that time, associating with Merryland meant successful take-offs and for others it was a time of creative fulfilment. “There were only so many banners back then so those who worked under Merryland stayed on with it. Actors like Prem Nazir did at least 30 films with Merryland in the first 10 years of his career. Satyan debuted through Atmasakhi, Merryland’s first production in 1952. Madhu worked on many of Merryland’s productions and is also a family friend. K.R. Shanti was known as ‘Merryland Shanti’ because she was a regular in all of the studio’s projects for many years. The Travancore Sisters had a close association and Padmini, the lead actress of Adhyapika, which became a massive hit, starred in the film on my grandfather’s request as at that point she was taking a break to get married. The film ran for 110 days. Actress Sarada also worked on many of Merryland’s projects.”

A scene from Hridayathile Nirangal shot at Merryland Studio Photo: Special arrangement

Kottarakara Sreedharan Nair, Miss Kumari, Guru Gopinath’s daughter Vinodini, Sreevidya, Aranmula Ponnamma and S.P. Pillai were some of the names launched under the banner of Neela productions. Apart from actors, lyricists like Sreekumaran Thampi, composer G. Devarajan, singers K.J. Yesudas and Madhuri are some of the names which tasted success with Merryland. The studio was also the first to have a sound recordist, Krishna Elamon.

Competition was intense between Merryland and Udaya at one point though otherwise the founders remained good friends. “When Bhakta Kuchela came out, Udaya released Krishna Kuchela using different artistes but it was the same story. It was unnecessary competition and if it were to happen today, both of us would discourage it. That was the last time though. Both of us withdrew after that,” recalls Chandran.

Save for 10 of its productions, the remaining 59 films, made under the banner of Neela Productions, were directed by Subramaniam himself. The studio’s Kumarasambhavam won the first Kerala State Film Award instituted in 1969.

While films revolving around social issues won moderate appreciation, it was in mythologicals that Merryland found its niche. Awards won for the studio’s productions, such as Swami Ayyappan and Sree Guruvayurappan, decorate the shelves of the quaint cottage that used to be Subramaniam’s office.

“Grandfather was very particular that his films be family-friendly. Social and mythological films were the safest bets that way. People were more inclined towards devotional topics then,” says Gireesh.

The studio hosted up to four movie units simultaneously in its heyday. But these days, it is prime time television serials that occupy various sets at Merryland. Demand for indoor film sets was gradually becoming less, coming to a stop after Subramaniam passed away in 1978. With serials becoming popular by the early noughties, the production house was being sought out for shoots once again.

Chandran says he was keen to have the studio back in the business again.

“The premises had a school when we bought it in 1950. That became the office building. Then we made some improvements for a fully-equipped automatic film lab, residential quarters for the producers and artistes and two large sets, apart from the make-up rooms and mess.

Unfortunately the studio did not progress as it should have. Across the country, movies were shifting outdoors. We too preferred it that way so it wasn’t fair to expect that others should do it,” he says.

Chandran, who is part of the management committee with his five brothers, is confident that the production house will be bustling soon.