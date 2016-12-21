A permanent detour in Mumbai

We meet actor Saqib Saleem while he’s in a conversation with his college cricket coach Jai Pal Singh. He’s famous for his roles in films such as Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge (2011), Bombay Talkies (2013) and Hawaa Hawaai (2014).

The Delhi-born actor who has moved to Mumbai is talking about the good old days, his eyes surveying the familiar area of the Hindu College staff room. Then we move to the Sports Complex, where he ‘lived, ate and slept’ during his stint as a cricketer. So, he used to play cricket? His coach corrects me and says he still does. “Once a sportsman, always a sportsman.”

On seeing the new administrative building cornering the famous Virgin tree, the actor says, “The college has changed a lot, yet the air is unchanged. With searching eyes attempting to gather the familiar, Saleem spots Manish pakodewaala where he used to come in the middle of practice to satisfy hunger pangs. Entering the sports complex, he sits at the higher end of a staircase, good enough to give him a panoramic view of the landscape. Quite seemingly distracted by the urge to relive the experiences of the college, Saleem intently looks at the field reconstructing the space for us.

Composed, yet gushed, his manner is amiable as he talks to some college students in between. Going back in time, the actor talks about his experience as a college student, his journey to Bollywood and his upcoming film, Koroli Loves Sumit. Excerpts:

Tell us about your time in college

College was the best time there could be. I used to come at 7 a.m. and leave at 8 p.m. It had become my second home. Even today, I tell my friends in Mumbai that if given a chance to go back in time, I would like to relive the three years of college.

I was the president of Nakshatra, the fashion society of the college. We did fashion shows across different colleges and participated in competitions. I didn't want to be a model or actor in the beginning but walking the ramp gave me a temporary high. I used to get the best model trophy everywhere. I thought, maybe what I do, people like that, and as a result garnered confidence.

You’ve also represented Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in cricket. Didn’t you want to pursue a career in the sport?

My love for cricket started early. I wanted to be a professional. But as I got exposure, I got a reality check. I saw better talent around me. There is no harm in accepting there are better people. Appreciation for others and recognition gives me the boost to work harder in life. I wanted to figure out something I was best at and could prove my mettle in. I wanted to carve my own niche. Thus the detour happened, Mumbai happened.

How did you end up going to Mumbai? Did you have anything to fall back on there?

Well, you won’t believe me, but I went there for a girl. I was dating a senior who wanted to be an actor, so she went to Mumbai after college. At that time, I was working with my father managing the restaurants. She called me one night and said that a long-distance relationship won’t work. I asked if I could move to Mumbai to be with her. She said yes and I eventually moved hoping to make a career in modelling. But, we broke up in three months. Yes, so that’s how I stayed in Mumbai and ended up being an actor.

How was your experience in the advertisement industry working with different directors and brands?

The experience was very interesting. As an actor, I don’t really enjoy doing ads. But there are some really brilliant ad makers who make you realise your true potential and help you throughout. They make you see things you never really thought you had. My whole education in acting was through advertisements. It taught me how to face the camera. I had no background in theatre or acting. Ads helped me better my craft. People who don’t have any professional background in acting can use the medium of ads to get recognition and move forward.

Your upcoming film is Koroli Loves Sumit. How has the experience been working with Aleya Sen?

Well, I worked with her in a music video called Tum ho Toh. Both Taapsee Pannu, my co-actor in the movie, and I featured in the video. She offered us the movie after the video. It is exciting and interesting to work with her as she also comes from the advertisement industry, and has a unique style.

I was excited as I was asked to play a Lajpat Nagar gym trainer, a role quite close to my experiences in the city. The movie is a love story about two people who’re not meant to be. It will hopefully hit the screens in the first quarter of next year.

As a young actor, what advice would you like to give to aspiring actors and people wanting to enter the industry?

You just got to believe in yourself. If you respect yourself, others will respect you as well. There is no rocket science to it. You have to enjoy what you do. If you don’t believe in yourself, no one will. You should always be ready to learn new things and acquire experiences.