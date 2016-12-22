A heady combination

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is waiting in the wings to woo viewers during Christmas holidays, if unseemly squabbles in tinsel town are sorted out in time. Directed by Jibu Jacob of Vellimoonga fame, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol stars Mohanlal, who is on a roll, and Meena. Mohanlal and Meena had hit the jackpot with their winsome act in Drishyam.

Naturally, great expectations are riding on the film. Mohanlal’s two previous releases, Pulimurugan and Oppam, together collected more than Rs. 150 crore. Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is his first release after the record-breaking Pulimurugan.

“I feel as nervous about the release of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol as I did at the time of Vellimoonga. But I am confident that viewers would not be disappointed,” Jibu says.

He believes there is always a buzz about a Mohanlal film, though the excitement might be enhanced now. He recalls that Mohanlal surprised him often during the making of the film. “As an actor, he is in a class of his own. What he does in front of the camera is amazing; he could come up with the subtlest of expressions. It is only when I saw the final cut of Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol that I could fathom the magnitude of the work he did while shooting,” says Jibu, who had worked as a cinematographer before turning director with Vellimoonga.

Jibu admits that he did not even dream about directing Mohanlal even after the success of his directorial debut. “I was aware that many senior directors have been waiting for his dates for years. I was fortunate that I was chosen to direct Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol; the script was already in place, as was the producer, Sophia Paul,” he says.

M. Sindhuraj has written the script, based on a short story by V.J. James. It tells the tale of a panchayat secretary Ulahannan, his wife, Annyayamma, and their two children, enacted by Mohanlal, Meena, Aima Sebastian and Sanoop respectively.

“The film explores the concept of romance from various angles. I have tried to look at love before and after the marriage and the loss and the reviving of love,” explains the director.

Anoop Menon, Srinda, Kalabhavan Shajon, Alencier, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sudhir Karamana are also in the cast. “Anoop and Srinda play a couple living in the neighbourhood of Ulahannan’s family. The film tries to look closely at various couples and their relationships,” he says.

He is glad that he got Meena to portray the love of Mohanlal’s life. “Initially, I thought I could cast a newcomer as Annyayamma, but I could not find anyone suitable. Then, I thought of Meena,” he says.

Now he feels she was the ideal choice. “She is such an experienced actress and she looks good with Mohanlal. Ever before Drishyam, they were a hit pair in films such as Varnappakittu and Udayananu Tharam,” says Jibu.

He insists that Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is for the entire family. “It is a clean film, with no vulgarity or double entendre. I believe a film that is screened at a cinema should be watched by every member of the family without having to feel embarrassed,” he says.

He adds that his second movie is entirely different from his first venture. “Vellimoonga was more of a satire about today’s politics, while Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is about what happens in the family life of common people. I have tried to say what I wanted to say in a humorous way,” Jibu says.