You venture to watch some films simply because you like certain actors. You develop an innate affinity, a certain confidence that they will add a dollop of excitement to the most prosaic of characters. It is also the assumption that they are discerning about the film as a whole and not just the character they portray. It is that something extra they seem to invest that is fascinating, making it worth waiting for to watch. The film sometimes may not complement or justify their presence but you do not want to miss the moments when the actor appears to transcend poor writing. Ananth Nag is an example. The man has played a gamut of complex characters with class, from the days he was a regular in films made by stalwarts of the so-called art cinema. There was sensitivity in his portrayal of complex characters as diverse as the ones in ‘Anahat’, ‘Hamsa Geethe’ and ‘Kalyug’ just to name a few. They were men with human fallacies devoid of mindless machismo. It required slipping into the psyche rather than physical transformation. Meanwhile, blessed with good looks, he would also serenade the heroine from a helicopter in ‘Bayalu Dari’, play a man possessed in ‘Naa Ninna Bidalare’, con the gullible in ‘Udhbhava’ and portray Ganesha with aplomb in the hit series. Ananth’s strength is the fact that he never tried to do something he was not comfortable with, like flailing his arms and limbs in the name of action and dance. Off late he is lost in a morass of mediocre character roles but offer something like ‘Godhi Banna Sadharna Maikuttu’ and he will sink his teeth in with relish.

Om Puri was of a rare breed. For a brief phase, he was the Amitabh of art cinema. His roles in ‘Aakrosh’ and ‘Ardh Sathya’ represented our repressed social impotence while Amitabh’s angst and response was a release. The wail of anguish in ‘Aakrosh’ and the helplessness of an honest cop in ‘Ardh Sathya’ represented our predicament while Amitabh eradicating evil was our fantasy. It helped that Govind Nihalini did not search for flattering angles to hide Om’s facial flaws.

Among the younger generation there is a flock that makes acting look so easy. Actors like Rajkumar Rao, Ayushman Khurana and Sushant Singh Rajput seem to breeze through their roles. You can buy a ticket if you spot them amongst the cast. Nawazuddin is sheer magic, be it his eyes, modulation or a slight limp. He is the current Om Puri. It is to their credit that Salman and Shahrukh are intimidated to cast him because he can steal a scene from the best, like Irrfan Khan in ‘Lunch Box’. Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in any film is worth the ticket money. The honesty he invests is remarkable. He even makes sure you feel he is singing the song on-screen even though he just has to move his lips. His emotional journey as Ayan in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ should have crowded his mantle place but unlike his father when he was a fledgling actor, probably didn’t want to buy a statuette!

In Kerala there is Fahad Fazil and Dulquer Salmaan. An actor with a slightly receding hairline in any other language would have worn a wig but not Fahad because that is not what determines his performance. Easily the most versatile amongst the current crop, Fahad depends more on his expressive eyes that speak more eloquently than long lines of dialogue. Dulquer never disappoints even in the very predictable ‘Jomonte Suviseshangal’. An actor cannot rise above a bad script but can infuse life into a cardboard cut-out.

You won’t find gigantic, garlanded hoardings being sprayed with milk outside theatres showing films starring the above mentioned actors. That’s because they are passionate performers.

S.Shiva Kumar

sshivu@yahoo.com