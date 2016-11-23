A different act

Vishnu Narayanan, star and co-writer of Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, says he is more than just a new face in Mollywood.

Mollywood’s got itself a rather unlikely hero in Vishnu Narayanan, star of Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan. The hilarious flick, directed by actor-singer Nadirshah, is currently running to packed houses across the state. It’s star has become the talk of the town for his refreshingly down-to-earth portrayal of a struggling actor, Krishnan Nair a.k.a Kichu, who dreams of making it big in filmdom, only for his unconventional looks to come in the way of stardom. What’s more, Vishnu himself scripted the film, along with childhood buddy, Bibin George.

Do we detect a case of life imitating art...? “Well, it’s not a biography but we have incorporated into the script several real-life incidents from all those years I spent as a struggling actor in Malayalam cinema,” says Vishnu.

A native of Kaloor, Kochi, and a state-level mimicry champion during his school days, Vishnu says it was always his wish to become an actor. He first starred in a small role in Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum (as one of the kids in the juvenile home), directed by Sibi Malayil. That was in 2003.

“There was an audition of sorts and as soon as I said my dialogue, Sibi sir praised me for getting it right in the first take itself and also gave me a handshake. I was thrilled to bits, everyone congratulated me and it felt like I had won an award! My character actually had no dialogue scenes in the film but Sibi sir made sure I got a few lines in that movie and in his Amrutham too,” says the actor-writer. It’s one of the real-to-reel incidents that have been woven into the script.

Vishnu went on to do small roles in movies such as Rappakal, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Bachelor Party and so on. However, it was his role in Mayavi, he says, that really got him noticed. “I was a star of sorts in the world of online trolls much before I starred in Kattappanayile...,” he says, with a laugh. “I had a few combination scenes with Salim Kumar, which became fodder for many trolls,” he explains.

Kattappanayile... is Vishnu and Bibin’s second film after they debuted in the industry with last year’s run away hit Amar Akbar Anthony, also directed by Nadirshah. The duo, both graduates of Maharaja’s College in Kochi, were already known in the industry for writing comedy skits for various star stage shows abroad. It was Kalabahavn Shajon who first put them in touch with Nadirshah.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan Photo: Special Arrangement

“Actually, before we began scripting we had sought Ikka’s (Nadirshah) blessings. So, it was kind of serendipitous that he chose our script for his directorial debut. The irony is that we wrote Amar Akbar Anthony with ourselves in mind as the heroes. That dream vanished with a poof when we were confronted with realities such as satellite rights. So, we wrote Kattappanayile.... for other actors. Then, Ikka read the script and suggested that I myself star in the film. My mind went blank and I just stood there with just a grin on my face. Ikka, at his witty best, likened me to a bashful bride!” he says.

Vishnu freely admits that it was a bit of a challenge to juggle the roles of a writer and actor. “As a writer I have to think beyond the character, while acting is all about getting in the skin of the character. It was a struggle but luckily I had Ikka, who has become like a brother to us, to rein me in, and Bibin as my sounding board. It helps that we are all on the same wavelength,” he says, sounding thrilled at the way things have shaped out for Kattapana’s Kichu. “All we wanted to do was make a movie that is quite different from our first film. Hence, we set it in a village in the interiors of Idukki and we wrote a character as close to real life as possible. That the audience is loving it, is a bonus,” he says, signing off.