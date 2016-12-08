A cinema mela called IFFK

Twenty-one is an interesting milestone. Old enough to be a legacy; yet youthful enough to run the marathon. Adulthood officially. Little wisdom, lots of freedom.

Equipped with that and more, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) rolls out its latest edition today, matching up remarkably with the ongoing 60th anniversary celebrations of the state formation.

The festival has been enlivening the cultural fabric of Kerala by exposing and initiating it to the best of World Cinema. It has also played a critical role in constantly re-framing the dialogues around films, art, history, sexuality, gender and politics.

As IFFK steps into a new decade, a look at the factors that give the festival its distinctive tone and sheen.

Voices from the South

At the core of the festival is the content from Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The Global South and its post-colonial socio-economic concerns and cultural-environmental issues were something Kerala could draw parallels from and resonate with. Their films, in a way, sounded and felt like ours.

No other festival can claim to have featured these many talents from these continents over the last two decades. It has also been a nurturing ground for the emerging ones. The festival did, in adherence to its vision, find the voices from the global south and made the world listen, much before any of the international forums did; Asghar Farhadi (Iran) and Apichatpong Weerasethakul (Thailand), for instance.

The Kerala context

The festival did not have to do much to prepare the Malayali for an international feast. As a community with a rich heritage of visual arts, deciphering the medium came naturally to them. Education and exposure to world literature added to the predisposition.

So much before the film festival of Kerala crossed the borders, Malayali sentience did, making it a fertile ground for an international discourse to begin and flourish. There was a film society movement already. Citizen Kane and Seven Samurai had been screened in theatres. So a stage was set, in every sense.

The curatorial framework

The success of the festival lies in the fact that it kept up with the pulse of the audience. It always showed and discussed what the community was passionate about. The curatorial framework did expand and contract over time, but always in tandem with the evolving taste of the viewer.

It reflected the changes and experiments in the cinematic form as much it did with the content. The emphasis on tracking the aesthetic arc of world cinema, did enable local film makers to embark on variations. Qualitative comparisons aside, the credit has to be attributed to the festival.

The festival also opened platforms for discussions. Not only about films; but anything under the sun. Anything that mattered. Some were formal, some informal.

One of the most meaningful dialogues on Communism Kerala has ever heard happened at IFFK 1998, between Polish filmmaker Krystof Zanussi and Marxist intellectual P. Govinda Pillai. Transcending the contours of region and politics, the dialogue accessed the possibilities of a universality. And many such arguments, never heard before and after.

Kim ki Duk is a household name in Kerala. So are Jafar Panahi and Mohsen Makhmalbaf, thanks to the extensive coverage of the festival in the press.

The people factor

A staggering 13,000 registered delegates. Not many events in the country can match up to this. The week-long festival thus becomes a carnival, a space to get-together. Attendee profiles range from students to cineastes to professionals.

Gender equations are at disparity here as well, like all other cultural spaces in Kerala. It is a predominantly male space, but women are making inroads, slowly and steadily. Another commendable step from the festival is the official inclusion of the third gender, starting this year.

The festival also has an audience award, to the director of a film voted as the best in competition by the festival delegates.

State support

As the main sponsor of the event, the State has been rock solid in its support to the event.

Changing governments, regardless of ideology and political affiliations, rooted for the festival, realising the value it brought in.

But unlike any government event, IFFK is conducted with an informality that accentuates the idea of a democratic space it was putting forth.

With identity politics narrowing the society down into fragments, spaces like the IFFK remain the only solace: where borders dissolve, dissents rise and mind open up. At least for the next seven days.

To the 21st International Film Festival of Kerala…

(Sangeeta is an independent filmmaker)