Movies

A Nagesh fan

more-in

Having done five films with director K V Anand, actor Jagan believes he has done justice to each character. A comedian, and TV anchor, Jagan is seen in this week’s release Manal Kayiru 2, and his next, the fast-progressing Kavan, is nearing completion.

“Seeing well-known comedians turn into heroes has given actors like me hope. I see my job beyond one-liners, and I have learned to leave my mark, even if it is one solitary frame. I had extended footage in movies like Anegan, and this helped me get a strong foothold.”

As a full-time actor, Jagan longs to emulate his idol Nagesh. “For me, he was the ultimate actor, whose mere presence brightened the screen.”

kvv

Post a Comment
More In Movies
comedy films
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 9:17:41 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/A-Nagesh-fan/article16937556.ece

© The Hindu