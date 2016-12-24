A Nagesh fan

Having done five films with director K V Anand, actor Jagan believes he has done justice to each character. A comedian, and TV anchor, Jagan is seen in this week’s release Manal Kayiru 2, and his next, the fast-progressing Kavan, is nearing completion.

“Seeing well-known comedians turn into heroes has given actors like me hope. I see my job beyond one-liners, and I have learned to leave my mark, even if it is one solitary frame. I had extended footage in movies like Anegan, and this helped me get a strong foothold.”

As a full-time actor, Jagan longs to emulate his idol Nagesh. “For me, he was the ultimate actor, whose mere presence brightened the screen.”

kvv