2017 promises sequels, Marvel films and more

more-in

Hollywood studios are promising 2017 will be a record-breaking year. Movies from directors Ridley Scott, Luc Besson, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Guy Ritchie will reach screens as will sequels to “Blade Runner,” “World War Z” and “Star Wars.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise will release three films: James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” followed by Jon Watts’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

1. Alien: Covenant. Directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce. The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an undiscovered paradise, but it is a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Released by 20th Century Fox from May 19

2. Kong: Skull Island. Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, starring Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, Toby Kebbell, Samuel L. Jackson. Set in the 1970s, a team of explorers land on uncharted Skull Island in the Pacific. They unwittingly find themselves venturing into the territory of Kong, a giant ape-like creature.

Released by Universal Pictures from May 10

3. Justice League. Directed by Zack Snyder, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa. Fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne (Batman) enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), to face a new enemy.

Released by Warner Bros. from November 17

4. Logan. Directed by James Mangold, starring Doris Morgado, Hugh Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Patrick Stewart, Stephen Merchant. The third “Wolverine” film sees the superhero’s healing factor beginning to fade as his body becomes ravaged with scars of injuries from previous conflicts.

Released by 20th Century Fox from March 3

5. Dunkirk. Directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh. Dunkirk tells the story of Operation Dynamo, the evacuation of more than 338,000 Belgian, British and French soldiers after they were cut off by German troops in World War II

Released by Warner Bros. from July 21

6. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, starring Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem, Orlando Bloom. The fifth film in the franchise sees Captain Jack Sparrow seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon.

Released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures from May 26

7. Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, starring Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges. An attack on the Kingsman headquarters forces Eggsy and Merlin to work with the American agency Statesman to save the world.

Released by 20th Century Fox from June 16

8. Live by Night. Directed by Ben Affleck, starring Zoe Saldana, Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Scott Eastwood. Writer-director-producer-star Affleck’s adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s Prohibition-set novel set in the world of organised crime.

Released by Warner Bros. from January 13

9. Suburbicon. Directed by George Clooney, starring Matt Damon, Oscar Isaac, Julianne Moore, Josh Brolin. Written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, Clooney’s sixth film as director has been described as thematically similar to the Coens’ thriller “Blood Simple,” with a crime drama storyline set in the 1950s.

Released by Paramount Pictures

10. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Annabelle Wallis, Katie McGrath, Jude Law. Having reinvented the British gangster caper and given Sherlock Holmes a new lease of life, Guy Ritchie directs a stylised take on the Camelot legend.

Released by Warner Bros. from March 24

11. Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, starring Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Jared Leto, Ryan Gosling. The Canadian director’s second science fiction film after “Arrival” is a sequel to Ridley Scott’s 1982 vision of a dystopian future devoid of human emotion.

Released by Warner Bros. from October 6

12. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Directed by Luc Besson, starring Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Ethan Hawke, Rihanna. French director Luc Besson is back with a new space opera romp with time-travelling Valerian and Laureline on a mission to save the human race.

Released by EuropaCorp from July 21

13. Underworld: Blood Wars. Directed by Anna Foerster, starring Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance. Beckinsale reprises her role as Selene, the Vampire death dealer, in the fifth film in the Underworld universe.

Released by Screen Gems from January 6

14. World War Z 2. Directed by David Fincher, starring Brad Pitt, Cristian Lazar. The Fincher-Pitt reunion in the follow-up to the 2013 zombie-apocalypse blockbuster marks their fourth film together. Writer-director Steven Knight is working on the screenplay.

Released by Paramount Pictures from June 9

15. Transformers: The Last Knight. Directed by Michael Bay, starring Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Stanley Tucci. The fifth film in the franchise – director Michael Bay’s first four “Transformer” movies have earned a staggering $3.7 billion worldwide.

Released by Paramount Pictures from January 23

16. The Lego Batman Movie. Computer-animated feature directed by Chris McKay, starring the voices of Will Arnett, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson, Ralph Fiennes, Zach Galifianakis. Big changes are brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman must try to work with others and maybe learn to lighten up.

Released by Warner Bros. from February 10

17. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Directed by James Gunn, starring Aaron Schwartz, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt. The deep space sequel is the 15th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, kicking off 2017, followed by Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming in July and Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok in November.

Released by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures from May 5

18. Star Wars: Episode VIII. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Simon Pegg. Episode VIII begins immediately after the end of “The Force Awakens”, with Rey continuing her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker.

Released by Buena Vista from December 15