‘Visaranai’ out of the Oscar race

Visaranai, India’s official entry in the Foreign Language category for the 89th Academy Awards, failed to make it into the final leg of race.

The Academy on Thursday announced the shortlist of nine feature films which would advance to the next round of voting. Originally, 85 films were considered in the category.

Visaranai, a National Award-winning film, directed by Vetrimaran and produced by actor Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, is a Tamil crime thriller depicting the brutality and corruption in jail and police force.

Last year, Geetu Mohandas’ Liar’s Dice, starring Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was sent as the official nomination but it failed to make it into the top five.