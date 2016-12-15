‘Technology wears off, stories live on’

We are often so focussed on live action films that we forget that there is a flourishing animation industry in the country. Even when we turn to animation, we are so enamoured by Disney and Pixar packages that we fail to appreciate the works of home grown talent like Shilpa Ranade and Gitanjali Rao. So much so that the filmmakers have to look out to find financial support to realise their dreams. Recently, I caught up with Gitanjali Rao, one of the pioneers and the best known face of Indian animation on the global stage, in NFDC’s Fim Bazaar in Goa. Her film Bombay Rose featured in Work in Progress section. In the making for two years, Gitanjali reminds that the difference between animation and live action film is that we do the editing before we start the animation process. “First everything is locked in a storyboard and then we start filling in the drawings.”

A still from ‘Bombay Rose’ | Photo Credit: 15dmcgitanjali

Bombay Rose is about migrants in the city of Mumbai. “People who come to Mumbai and how do they survive. This is the love story between a Kashmiri boy and a girl from Madhya Pradesh who sell flowers and live on the street. Many parallel love stories come together through flowers.” When she does animation, Gitanjali says, she economises on dialogues. “It is more like a painting. That’s why my stories are such that audience from difference parts of the world could easily identify with. Indians will understand a little more because they know the context. Mumbai audience will understand even better because it is from their surroundings but it doesn’t mean international audience won’t get it.”

Gitanjali has independently produced, directed and animated three award winning short films, Orange, Printed Rainbow and TrueLoveStory. Gitanjali also conducts workshops and presentations and has been in the jury at various International Film Festivals including The Cannes Critic’s Week 2011. “In France festival circuit, they used to think Indian animation is all Gitanjali’s films. It was when I showed them Shilpa Ranade’s Goopi Gawaiya Bagha Bajaiya that they realised what beautiful results we have been achieving in tight budgets.”

On picking animation as her medium of expression, Gitanjali, a graduate in Fine Arts from Sir J. J. Institute of Applied Art, says, “My medium is live animation. I did a live action film but I got bored doing it. It is like you can take a photograph or make a painting to express your point of view. A painter would never like to take a photograph. In that sense, I am a painter when it comes to cinema. I know it could be done with camera but what if it becomes a painting. You can express a harsh truth in a poetic way.” Known for her colourful expression, Gitanjali says she is not averse to black & white as well if the story demands it. “There is a character in the film who used to be a dancer in 1950-60s. I have created that part in blank & white. It is hard to create characters who don’t talk much in live action. Similarly, when I created Juhi beach, many of my peers joked they can’t afford to shoot there.”

Unlike 3D animation, which depends highly on technology, Gitanjali says her 2D frame-by-frame animation, relies on the skill of animator. “I have 25 to 30 painters working with me. We do it in the old fashioned way. Drawing on the canvas....”

Animation for adults is a new thing in India. Gitanjali agrees, “It is new in India, it is still very rare in the world. It is happening in the last few years with the success of Persepolis. Animation is so popular with children that when you go to the producer they ask for examples but unless you do it how will you succeed.” In India, it is even more difficult to find finances as producers want filmmakers to show examples of animation films with subjects that appeal to a large spectrum of audience. “They want to follow the same ghisa pita (tried and tested) formula. They feel somebody else should do it first. They have this fascination for the phrase ‘first time in India’ but when you actually take it to them, they step back. It is a chicken and egg situation.”

Having said that Gitanjali adds the industry gives respect to animation and is considered a higher art but its time consuming nature and higher budgets prevent many to embrace it. “The gestation period of an animation film is three to four years and you have to pay the salary to animators during the period. It is not a like a 40-day shoot. So many producers feel that they can shoot two three films during this period.”

As for lack of synergy in storytelling and technique, Gitanjali holds training institutes responsible. “The education about how to visualise an animation film is not there. Learning software is only one part of knowledge base. What about the content? That is why we have lot of Japanese content in the market. My 10-year-old film is still screened in festivals. Timelessness comes from stories, not from the medium. Technology wears off, stories live on. Many years back NFDC gave a push to the parallel. Now animation is a new medium that needs support. We are already late in comparison to other countries,” says the self-taught filmmaker.

Going into the specifics, she admits in many Indian animation films the expressions of the characters and the body type is not Indian. “We follow the Disney formula because in institutes this is what the animators are taught. They are not creating their own frame.” She gives the example of Arjun: The Warrior Prince, wherethe director apparently wanted to retain Indian body type and expressions but had to change them when the producer intervened. “He was told it should be like Disney films because it works.”

Gitanjali is going against the tide by telling stories of common man with no celebrity voice overs in a medium which is considered to be a rich kid’s obsession. “My film is like you are listening to the story of your maid. There is no need for a Shah Rukh Khan to dub for my lead character. I need theatre actors because I need the fragrance of soil. If we look beyond the American model, in countries like Japan, Poland, Russian, animation is watched by all sections of the society. Right now, I know I can’t take my film to the grassroots but I want to sensitise the rich kids by telling them what’s happening around them. Like there is a 10-year-old deaf and dumb boy who wants to work but he is not allowed under the Child Protection Act. Now, my 12-year-old privileged niece needs to know that such kids also exist in our society. There is no message but you watch it with your eyes open and you will get a lot to experience between frames.”