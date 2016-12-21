‘Simran is the most gratifying role...’

Kangana Ranaut’s predilection for traversing uncharted territories is well-known. Born with “fire in her belly” and referring to herself in third person, the actor alternates between self-conscious utterances and casual banter. To some, she might seem to be palavering, but most are touched by her story. “Everyone admires what’s on the outside, but no one knows what it takes to be that person,” says Kangana.

Having played diverse roles, she has managed to avoid an actor’s nightmare — being typecast. Her upcoming movies Rangoon and Simran are testament to this. She is already confident about getting a National award and describes the character of Simran as “the most gratifying role” she has ever played.

Dressed in an elegant carmine dress, the Queen actor manages a wavy bob-cut, days after sporting short hair on the sets of Rangoon. Firm yet amicable, her manner projects conviction. Never losing eye contact while talking, she injects comic relief by narrating an anecdote in between. Kangana talks about her upcoming movies and projects. In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, she is in a World War II setting with Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. “Well, Rangoon is just amazing. The trailer will probably be launched on January 6. The movie is going to be the highlight of 2017, I can assure you that,” she chuckles.

She describes Hansal Mehta’s Simran as “a slice of life” film. “Essentially, it’s a comedy, a beautiful musical about a girl who wants to be rich, but eventually gets into trouble. Simran will bring sunshine. I have never played such a happy-go-lucky character in my career. The movie will come out in September next year.”

Apart from these, Kangana says that she has signed Rani Lakshmi Bai and will start preparing for the role.

Fighting fit

In a campaign that started in March this year, Rebook urged women across the country to share their stories of courage against all odds, to unite them under a single narrative. The campaign culminated in an award ceremony, adorned by the brand ambassador Kangana Ranaut, who, having projected her own struggle in a video where she talks of resilience in the face of public criticism, calls on everyone to be more human.

Geeta Tandon, who is a professional stunt-woman in a male-dominated industry, spoke of her domestic life, which until her divorce was marred by abuse and harassment at the hands of her ex-husband. In part irony, she enunciates: “Life ne itne stunts karaye, practice ho gayi thi.”

Deepa Malik’s story overwhelmed many, including Kangana. “As people in the creative business, we seek inspiration. These women truly inspire everyone.” Addressing herself in third person, she says she was ‘impractical’ and ‘dreamy’. “People have hurled all sorts of insults at me and I have been subjected to a lot of public criticism as well.., However, to make myself worthy of love and to be an individual, I have transcended all sorts of landscapes,” said the actor.

She talked about how, in her adolescent years, boys were scared of her because of her ambitious nature. “I want everything and nothing less.” She also hit back at her detractors, saying that it’s not criminal to have desires.

So, what inspires Kangana the most? “The idea of love inspires me the most.” Notwithstanding the criticism, she said that she’ll continue to love.