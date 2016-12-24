Due for a hit after his last film, Eli, did not do well at the box office, Vadivelu is back on screen with Kaththi Sandai. Speaking of working with director Suraaj, he says, “We were successful in two earlier films, and I am sure the third time will be a hit too.”

He plays a doctor in the film, who is bent upon on ruining his friend’s plans — something that was done by Nagesh and Cho Ramaswamy in Thenmazhai. “My role cannot be compared to Thenmazhai as it’s a one-on-one duel enriched by Suraaj’s dialogues. The script is the winner, even though there was nothing out of the ordinary.”

Vadivelu’s career graph was at an all-time high ten years ago, when he played the titular role in historical-comedy Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi. It was a box-office success that could not be replicated in his later venture, Tenaliraman. “The film (Tenaliraman) did not strike a chord as the dialogues were bland, with no punchlines. My audience had waited patiently and sadly, they were left disappointed.”

Vadivelu turned hero long before fellow comedians Santhanam and Vivekh turned it into a trend, and he says, “As an artiste, I don’t like to restrict myself and this should apply to all. One should make the most of what naturally comes to him/her. At the end of the day, the script has to be the winner.”

Politics and cinema make for a heady mix, especially in Tamil Nadu, and Vadivelu is only happy to keep distance. “My experience has made me wiser. No one should make the same mistake twice.”