‘No one is perfect’: SPB

Famous playback singer and Padma Bhushan awardee S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, during his recent visit to Vijayawada, seized the moment to express his no-nonsense views on the Telugu film industry.

He spoke his heart out expressing his reservations and views at the present state-of-affairs in the Telugu film industry and on the importance of discipline among singers to make it big in their career. Balasubrahmanyam said the Telugu film industry is trapped in its own image struggle and that’s the reason only commercial films with run-of-the-mill themes are made with an eye on box office collections.“Many people ask me why Telugu films are not bagging national awards. My answer is we have stopped thinking out-of-the-box. Novelty is an abhorrence. That is reason films made in other languages are winning national awards,” said the legendary singer.

He exhorted Telugu heroes to come out of their comfort zone and images and try challenging roles.He also thanked the Padutha Theeyaga platform which allowed him to enhance his music knowledge for 19 years. At the Mayur Orchestra programme, he advised young singers to practice hard to get into the skin of the nuances of proper singing. “To excel in music one needs to have good pronunciation, diction and knowledge of talam”.

“Stage shows are perfect platforms to hone your singing skills. It is a hard act and needs loads of discipline and perseverance to make a mark. Rehearsals are important to acquire the act to perfection and learn performing in sync with other artists. Lata Mangeshkar rehearses before a programme even now,” he shared.

Balasubrahmanyam said despite performing programmes world over for over 50 years he gets jittery while claiming the stage to perform. “I always liked stage shows. They help me correct my mistakes. No one is perfect and the one who makes less mistakes is a good singer,” he pointed out.

“In my formative years I used to take part in stage programmes in Chennai along with Ilayaraja who used to play the harmonium,” he recollected.He advised the young singers to enhance their knowledge of song-writers and music directors. “It is unfortunate many present-day singers do not have a knowledge of song-writers and music directors. For a song to be heard, the role of the lyricist, music director and other technicians are immense.”He admitted that present day lyricists are forced to compromise due to the diktats of the market forces.

At the event, much to the delight of hundreds of spectators, the singer crooned Siri Malle Neeve from Pantulamma and Aamani Padave from Geetanjali. Meanwhile famous singers Vijayalakshmi, Vinod Babu, Rasool Babu, Anil Kumar, Mohammad Khaja, Keerthana, Pragna, Susmitha. Punyaseela too rendered 20 hit numbers of Balasubrahmanyam.