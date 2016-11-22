‘I have never encountered fear’: Simbu

more-in

The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

Helping others.

What is your greatest fear?

I have never encountered fear. I dread the day I will come across it.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I would like to remain as I am.

If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

I wouldn’t want to change anything about my family.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Remaining in the limelight despite not being very successful. I am blessed to have my fan following.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what do you think it would be?

As Simbu, born to Usha and T. Rajendar.

What is your idea of misery?

I don’t feel bad about misery. I think it is needed in life and I take it in my stride.

Where would you like to live?

Tamil Nadu and in Chennai.

What is your favourite occupation?

It is not an occupation, but I love to be of help to people and I do that a lot in my life. And not just in a monetary way.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I forgive others very easily.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

The way they multi-task, handle almost every challenge that life throws at them, unlike men.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

Even though they may not understand me most of the times, they tend to believe in me and tolerate me.

Who are your favourite authors?

I don’t read much; I am more of a visual person. But William Shakespeare will fit in well as my favourite.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

If he can be considered a fictional character, rather than mythological, it would be Lord Krishna.

Who are your heroes in real life?

My dad, T. Rajendar.

What are your favourite names?

All names ending with ‘N’; they are always famous and successful people. Names ending with ‘R’ tend to be revolutionaries or dictators, powerful people.

What is your present state of mind?

A state of nothingness…emptiness…peace and calm.

How would you like to die?

I will choose my death. I am sure I won’t die without my knowledge and decision. I would like to tell the entire world that I am done with my work here and that I would like to leave now.

What is your favourite motto?

I would first like to be a good human than be bogged down by caste, creed, religion, nationality etc.

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar Prasad, often credited as differently as T. R. Silambarasan, Silambarasan, Simbu, or just plain STR., is primarily a Kollywood actor who has dabbled in direction and playback singing too.