‘I have learnt from my mistakes’

Suseenthiran, director of the just-released Maaveeran Kittu, speaks to nikhil raghavan about his journey

Self-confidence is what has kept Suseenthiran going through his nine films, with the ninth, Maaveeran Kittu, having released last Friday. He admits that some of those films didn’t fare well at the box office, but says there was little he could do to fix them. “I move on and give my everything to a project that excites me, like Maaveeran Kittu.”

A meticulous planner, Suseenthiran ensures that his script and screenplay are written to the last detail before he embarks on the shoot. For his stories, he draws from real-life incidents that have moved him. “For instance, I have been supporting an orphanage for several years now, and I found that many of the children there were either abandoned or taken to the institution by their mothers themselves. What goes on in the minds of these women, I wondered. How do they tackle the emotional aspect of giving up their own child? That’s the thought that led to Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. Similarly, Jeeva was based on cricket politics; the hero Vishnu was a cricketer and had several insights into the happenings of the cricket administration. For Paayum Puli, the focus was on the police force and the tremendous unity that they are bound by.”

So, how did Maaveeran Kittu happen? “I was interested in how there are several unsung benefactors educating children to ensure they find a footing in the world. In the film, Parthiepan, a printing press owner, is one such individual, and Vishnu is a student he has helped. I wanted to explore the emotions that go through the minds of such people, who are genuinely trying to be honest citizens.”

Set in Palani during the 1980s, Suseenthiran has taken special care to conjure the feel of that era. “I must confess that this is the first script that had me integrating every commercial aspect of filmmaking, including the emotions, songs, and comedy. I believe that the audience will feel the impact of the story for at least two hours after they go out of the theatre. Only on two earlier instances has a film had such an emotional impact on me, and they are Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer. I have learned a lot from the mistakes. That is the reason for my confidence in Maaveeran Kittu.”