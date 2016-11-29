‘Hussain is the original formula filmmaker in Hindi cinema’

The author talks to Akshay Manwani about his latest book on filmmaker Nasir Hussain

After writing the biography of Sahir Ludhianvi, what inspired you to take up Nasir Hussain’s work, which is anything but intense?

I don’t think Nasir Hussain’s cinema has been given the recognition it deserves. He was possibly the biggest mainstream filmmaker of the 1960s and 1970s. He knew the pulse of the audience for two decades and his cinema reflected a certain modernity and cosmopolitanism that hadn’t been seen in Hindi cinema before. I wanted to bring out his legacy clearly.

The title suggests that he brought modernity to Hindi cinema. How did the boy from Lucknow achieve a new vocabulary of telling stories?

You can see Hussain’s modernity in the new urbane, flamboyant hero that he presented with Shammi Kapoor in films like Dil Deke Dekho (1959) or with Dev Anand’s character in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai (1961). In his films, the hero and the heroine went for ‘jam sessions’ to the ‘Rock-n-roll’ club to be entertained by Western musicians and performances. He didn’t have a problem with Western cultures, like some of the other Hindi filmmakers. There was a distinct novelty about his cinema.

Tell us about how he changed the image of Dev Anand and moulded the on-screen persona of Shammi Kapoor. In turn, did Shammi influence him as well?

You see, before Dev Anand had acted in Munimji and Paying Guest, films that had been written by Husain, the actor’s films fell in two broad categories. He either played a defeatist, effete character like in Namoona or Ziddi or played a thug on the streets in films like Baazi, House No. 44 or Taxi Driver. The Dev Anand in these films was hardly sophisticated or flamboyant or had time for romance. Husain changed this when he presented Dev Anand’s character as the confident, urbane Raj in Munimji and then as the young advocate in Paying Guest.

With Shammi Kapoor, Husain changed the actor’s fortunes by giving him his first big hit, Tumsa Nahin Dekha, after 18 flops. For that film, Shammi got rid of his moustache, got himself a crew cut and there grew the image of charming, debonair, dancing hero that became Shammi’s persona in the years that followed. I think Shammi influenced Husain in the sense that the manic energy that he portrayed either through his dancing or just his general physicality helped Husain present a certain performative, musical hero who was accepted by the movie-going audience.

With his kind of fun, how did he survive the angry young man wave in the 70s?

The reason Hussain survived the decade of Bachchan and the angry young man is because his cinema represented everything that Bachchan’s didn’t. In Hussain’s films, there is a lot of great music. In the Salim-Javed films, the hero rarely sings. There is romance in Hussain’s cinema, whereas Bachchan as the angry young man was thirsting for revenge.

Music was integral to his storytelling but don't you think he relied more on peppy beats and western orchesterisation than lyrics?

Yes, this is true that music is given more emphasis in Husain’s films than the lyrics, but it would be unfair to say that the melodies are only Western. I mean, if you think of films like Baharon Ke Sapne or Pyar Ka Mausam or even Caravan a lot of the songs are based on Indian folk tunes. But yes, I mean the fact that Majrooh Sultanpuri has to write ‘deke anda kahaan ja basi, pappey bacha lo tussi’ in that high-octane song, ‘Daiyya yeh main kahaan aa phansi’, clearly shows where Husain’s emphasis was.

Some find the portrayal of female characters in his films problematic. Do you agree?

I do understand this concern to some extent. Yes, Hussain wasn’t championing feminism in his cinema. In his films, it is the hero who takes centre stage and the heroine is left playing second fiddle. There is also a taming of the shrew. But on the other hand, Hussain also freed the heroine from the duties of the home. All his leading female characters were outgoing. They were allowed to venture into hotels and clubs, spaces that Hindi film heroines of the 1950s and 1960s were not allowed into. His women made their own choices in terms of who they wanted to marry or what they wanted to do. He certainly didn’t present the stereotypical weeping, pativrata heroine in his films.

He has been critcised as a filmmaker who was essentially telling the same story through different packages. Do you buy that argument?

This is perhaps the most disturbing criticism directed towards Husain. I mean what do films like Caravan, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Baharon Ke Sapne have in common with each other for him to be branded in this way. Yes, his initial few films did have the same tropes, but so do a lot of filmmakers. Salim-Javed’s films can easily be bracketed into a couple of categories – lost-and-found and vendetta. Is that how we should look at their legacy? A lot of popular filmmakers repeat themes and tropes. This is not a problem so long as they execute the film well.

Though the book focuses on his work, you have spoken extensively to his family members and peers. How was he after pack up?

As Aamir Khan, his nephew, has written in the foreword, Hussain always made it a point to strike a balance between his personal and professional life. He was home by 6.30 p.m. every evening and spent quality time with family and friends.

Will posterity remember Nasir Hussain as the filmmaker who had cracked the formula in the 1960s and 1970s? According to you, which are his three landmark films, and why?

Yes, Hussain is the original formula filmmaker in Hindi cinema, even before Manmohan Desai. Three of his films that should definitely be revisited are: Dil Deke Dekho, which sets the framework for what Hussain does in his later films in terms of his celebration of the club culture and presenting a Western musical hero; Yaadon Ki Baaraat for the manner in which he integrates the Salim-Javed world, through the Dharmendra character, with his own, through the romantic, musical characters of the two younger brothers; Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which was directed by his son Mansoor Khan, but for which Hussain wrote such crisp, funny and youthful dialogues, while being well over 60.

