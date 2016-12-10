‘Hello Rajinikanth, this is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad’

The clock is about to strike twelve, and a man, dressed in white, is prancing across the bedroom of his Poes Garden residence. Come December 12 and hordes of his fans will queue up outside his house, waiting to catch a glimpse of their Superstar.

He is, after all, Rajinikanth.

A few minutes before he goes to bed, the telephone rings. “Hello Rajinikanth sir, happy birthday,” says the voice, “This is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad.”

It’s a phone call from the 1970s. After a tiring day as a bus conductor on the 10A route in Bangalore, Shivaji Rao Gaekwad places a trunk call to Madras.

Shivaji Rao Gaekwad (SG): Hello sir, Happy Birthday! I didn’t expect the call to be connected to you so easily but I’m so happy it did. I am a bus conductor in Bangalore, but my dream is to become an actor. If you don’t mind, can I ask a few questions?

Rajinikanth: Sure kanna… I’ll have a thousand people wishing me tomorrow but I feel special getting a call from an aspiring actor like you.

SG: I’ve been saving money to come to Madras to join the film institute. My friend, Raj Bahadur, seems to think I’m very stylish, and is helping me out by saving up money for the course. I want to be a good actor sir, and a great villain.

Rajinikanth: Good choice. Villain roles are my favourite too. I recently did a film called Enthiran. I played an evil robot in that picture.

SG: Sir, what’s a robot? You’re forgetting that I’m calling you from the 70s. This is an STD call, and is costing me a lot of money.

Rajinikanth: Hahahaha. Calls are free these days… there’s something called Jio now.

SG: Oh, that must be very convenient. Phone calls are still a luxury for people like me, who come from a humble background. But my dreams are big sir. I want to become a good actor, earn lots of money and buy a big house. Do you think all this is possible?

Rajinikanth: Who said you need all that to be happy? I have everything you desire, but I don’t have the luxury of taking a walk on the Marina Beach like you can… especially because of this new irritating thing called a selfie. By the way, what do you do to develop your acting skills?

SG: I practise my tricks every day in front of the mirror. I can now flip a cigarette straight into my mouth. It’s very popular among my friends. I have also been practising a roaring laugh that will suit villains. I admire Sivaji Ganesan’s acting. I’m also enjoying the work of an upcoming actor called Kamal Haasan. Have you seen his movies?

Rajinikanth: Yes Sivaji. He’s a good friend. He’s called the ‘Ulaganayagan’ now. You too must aspire to become an actor like him. I’m curious to know more about you… do you enjoy your job as a conductor?

SG: Enna saar, silra pozhappu idhu. The bus is my classroom. That’s where I meet and observe all kinds of people. Of course, I can’t focus much on days when there’s a beautiful girl aboard.

Rajinikanth: Ah ha, ponnu pennu pugazh pinnadi ambalenga po kudathu… this is a dialogue from my film Baasha. You’ll understand the depth of this statement when you grow up. That film is one of my favourites and a big hit too.

SG: Sir, I know you’re a big star, but have you been able to do all the kind of roles you wanted to when you began acting?

Rajinikanth: Hats off… I love that question! I have acted in many superhits, but sometimes I wish I did more roles like the ones that made me a star in the first place. I tried a bit of that in my latest picture Kabali.

SG: Sir, I’m running out of money and my call will get cut soon. So, one last question. A million people want to be in your shoes but would you want to be in mine… again?

Rajinikanth: That’s a difficult question to answer kanna. People describe me as a superstar and worship me, producers want to pay me in crores to act in their films, and I have a lovely family and home… but I have not changed one bit. Deep inside, I am still you. I am still Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and that’s what makes me happy.