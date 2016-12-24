‘Everyone has the right to look beautiful’

more-in

It is not a star, but a friendly face that greets me at a room in the Somerset Hotel. Dressed in a black-and-white flowing dress, Soha Ali Khan looks both casual and elegant. She strongly believes beauty must come from within.

Soha wants medicine, science and cosmetics to come together to offer services that cover basic fundamentals of good looks, which are more important than dabbing layers of make-up on your face.

It’s not easy for a star to hide the flaws on her skin, thanks to advanced technology. “The HD cameras spot even the minutest imperfections on your face. But, I like to keep it real. It’s good to have some imperfections. Beauty is also about understanding your level of comfort. The important thing is to look as good as you can and not be like someone else.”

Soha says one could keep in mind a few factors before shopping for cosmetics. “For instance, go for a product that has gone through animal testing. Or choose indigenous kohl and sulphur-free products.”

You also need to take care of yourself in the long run to look good, says Soha. “It is about looking after yourself and maintaining a level of cleanliness and a regimen,” says the actress, who never misses her Yoga sessions. She also plays badminton and follows a strict diet. But, she yields to cravings for chocolate cake and frozen yoghurt. “I make it a point not to have processed food but go for fresh and local produce instead.”

The idea of beauty now is very different from what it was during the olden days of Bollywood, especially the time of Sharmila Tagore, her mother. “Then, actresses used to wake up with full eyelashes and hair-do. Today, it is a lot more natural and realistic. Everyone has a right to look beautiful. Beauty has become much more accessible and affordable.”

Soha looks up to vintage beauties such as Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly. And, closer home, she finds Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks more natural and organic. And, we come to the favourite topic of the day: Taimur Ali Khan, the baby of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan. Soha is delighted about the new addition to their family. “It has been an exciting week for all of us. Every day has been about Taimur.” The Twitter storm about the baby’s name makes her concerned about our society. “It’s the parents’ right and freedom to name their child. It’s better not to take social media seriously; it just churns out a lot of manufactured opinion.”

Her future projects include a short film. Soha, along with husband Kunal Khemu, will produce a film on Ram Jethmalani. “We are working on the script. And, we are thrilled about the project because Jethmalani’s life is quite an interesting one.”