‘Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta’, first look unveiled

The first look of Gautham Menon’s next film with Dhanush, titled Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta (‘Bullets that fly at me’) was unveiled on social media on Sunday.

The idea for the film was reportedly conceived in mid-2013, initially with actor Suriya in the lead. After discussions fell through, Menon proceeded with his bilingual romantic thriller Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada/Sahasame Swasaga Sagipo, with Silambarasan and Naga Chaitanya, which was released earlier this month.

Production on Ennai Noki... had started in March, with some teaser videos of the making of the film coming up on YouTube. The film stars newcomer Megha Akash opposite Dhanush and according to the first-look stills, is set for a Valentine’s Day release next year.

The film is produced by Gautham Menon’s home company, Ondraga Entertainment, and will be cinematographed by Jomon T. John (known primarily for his work in Malayalam cinema).

The greatest mystery, however, will be the music director, whose name Menon is keeping under wraps for now. Menon has so far worked with Harris Jayaraj, A.R. Rahman and Ilayaraaja. Rumours in cinema circles is that it will be Yuvan Shankar Raja this time around.