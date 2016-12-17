‘Cinema affects you subliminally’

Over the years, the copious analytical pieces on his films, the detailed interviews, and the many retrospectives would have one think that Girish Kasaravalli’s process as an artist is more accessible today.

But when you talk to Kasaravalli, who will be at The Hindu Lit for Life 2017, you realise that you cannot be so sure of this hypothesis after all. Kasaravalli often leaves you perplexed. Depending on how he is disposed on a given day, he can swing from expressing disdain for intellectualising his every move to assigning deeply complex explanations to those moves. Kasaravalli can be both reserved and articulate; shy and forthright in equal measure. Excerpts from a conversation:

All your films have been based on published works. How do you choose a text?

Though my films are based on published works, I make a lot of changes. Actually... if I explain the process, you’ll realise a lot of it is coincidental. I would have read a story at some point but it may or may not have caught my fancy then. Over a period of time, that story grows in my mind. At some point, perhaps much later, if I feel that a particular story has some relevance to a contemporary or social situation, I revisit it.

Why do you choose a published work always?

Because I cannot write. That said, I deviate a lot from the texts I choose. A lot of people have asked me why I acknowledged Vaidehi’s text as a contribution in Gulabi Talkies; that the film had little to do with her text. But for me the film is an off-shoot, a response to the text. And this is true of Thayi Saheba, Dweepa, Kraurya, Koormavatara. The good thing about Kannada literature and littérateurs is that nobody has faulted me for deviating from the text. Barring Ghatashraddha, all my films bear no resemblance to the original work.

You do obviously do your own writing then...

(Laughs) I would say I respond to a text. This is a different kind of filmmaking wherein my audience responds to my response to a text.

What are the motivations for the changes you make? Why does Lily bai become Gulabi for instance?

It is difficult to pinpoint. When one starts writing a script, one works on it for months together. At different points, a number of elements get added or eliminated. The compulsions to do so are plenty. It is difficult to say why Lily Bai became Gulabi or theatre became television in Gulabi Talkies.

The strong women characters in your films, especially in the later films, have been discussed widely. Was this a conscious decision?

I don’t think my films focus on women issues or that women are the central focus of my films. That the narrative sometimes centres on a woman is coincidental according to me. When I chose Naayi Neralu, I wanted to explore how the marginalised sections of society view aspects of ritual and superstition. Often, the way a community or a person reacts to a ritual is itself a kind of protest, where rebelling against a dominant mode of thought and using it to one’s advantage becomes a kind of a rebellion. Venkatalakshmi does that and it appealed to me.

The aspect of rebellion features in more ways than one in your other films as well...

I guess. Barring Ghatashraddha, many of the female characters in my films have a similar transformation towards the end of the narrative. It is not a formula but a gradual development. Narmada Thayi, despite not understanding any of the political manoeuvres of her husband, responds to situations from her heart. Interestingly, whatever Appasaheb believes in, he is not able to bring it into action, but Narmada Thayi does so without realising any of the political implications.

So a gendered reading of your films is not entirely unjustified then?

If I say I didn’t have the idea at all, I’d be lying. But if I say I was aware of the idea, then too I would be lying. These things develop organically. Will you ask Bresson why he makes films that centre on men?

What drew you to Adoor’s films? He was clear that if a biopic was to be made, it had to be made by you...

Adoor knew that I liked his films a lot. When he said I should make his biopic, I thought it gave me an opportunity to study the kind of images he creates and the politics that comes across through them. I was not interested in his career graph or his personal life. I’m deeply fond of his filmmaking style, which is minimalist and which is the opposite of my style. I make films that pack in a lot of details whereas Adoor goes on deleting things to arrive at a core.

What also binds you both is a larger preoccupation with social issues...

Films, or for that matter any art, affects one at a very subliminal level and never directly. When you read a novel, it often offers a perspective that is different from yours and one which draws you to it. Beyond this, I don’t think a film directly leads you to the street. Emotional speeches and good orators ensure you get carried away, which is quite dangerous. You are subscribing to someone else’s perspective — a sure sign of a fascist endeavour. I would like to make films that ensure that the viewer’s critical sensibilities are intact. I want to tell my audience this is what I think; do you think so too?

Was it better to make films in the ‘70s and ‘80s than it is now?

It was always swimming against the tide. Even now.

Have you looked back at your own career and assessed it?

I feel I have been experimenting a lot with my form and narration. But people say I’m repeating myself. I don’t agree. My commitment remains the same but the expression keeps changing. In terms of ideology, my focus has always been on examining the relationship between man and the establishment, whether it is society or government — about how the moment it becomes institutionalised, it loses all focus and becomes oppressive.

Did this commitment take birth in FTII?

No. A lot of my understanding of life around me and my approach to art has been greatly influenced by Kannada literature, especially the works of Shivaram Karanth and U.R. Ananthamurthy. FTII made me realise the importance of cinema. I’ve said this before: if I’m ever asked to relive any part of my life, it would be my FTII days. It was an art school that was a springboard for ideas; where it was not just the craft that was the focus but the philosophy and aesthetics of filmmaking.

