The whydunit of our times

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead

The Mindhunter pilot opens with Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff), a young FBI detective, entering negotiation talks with a lone gunman who’s held hostages. It doesn’t end well for the gunman, who shoots himself in the head. No hostage is harmed. This is, by all means, a success for the agent and the Bureau. But Ford wonders if he could have handled things better. What if he understood what drove the gunman to such desperate lengths?

Mindhunter, created by Joe Penhall, is the new Netflix show about US crime enforcement officers in the late 1970s — especially Ford, and ally/mentor/partner Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) — familiarising themselves with a new breed of criminal: the serial killer. If movie genres had prequels, Mindhunter would be the origin movie of every serial killer drama ever created.

Unlike the cocksure, quick-on-the-trigger investigative officers of present day serial killer shows (I’m looking at you, DSI Stella Gibson), the duo finds themselves grappling with monsters they don’t understand. When Tench offers Ford the chance to travel with him across the country to train local police officers and help them better understand the criminal mind, the latter sees an opportunity. He coaxes his boss to allow a research that would involve interviewing gruesome murderers held captive in prisons in different US states.

David Fincher, who serves as executive producer on the show (his second for Netflix, after House of Cards), directs four of the 10 episodes. The director returns to the genre after crafting the brilliant Zodiac in 2007. Along with Seven in 1995, this can be considered to be a trilogy of sorts for Fincher — each serial killer drama set apart by a decade. The era recreated in Mindhunter is the same as that in Zodiac, about the hunt for a murderer who terrorised America in the ’60s and ’70s.

In one of Zodiac’s greatest scenes, three detectives interrogated suspect Arthur Leigh Allen, during the course of which he became the prime suspect. Mindhunter recreates the sinister undercurrent of that interaction in a series of scenes. Except, rather than the ‘whodunit’ approach of most such fiction, Mindhunter is concerned with the ‘why’ of it. The impact is as spine-chilling, especially in scenes involving the ‘Coed Killer’ Edward Kemper, played with icy-cool casualness by Cameron Britton.

Murderers on the show, like Kemper, are forthcoming about their handiwork; they view their crimes as trophies rather than shameful acts, which opens up opportunities for brazen, in-depth chats about their motivations. In order to satiate the hunger of those audiences who may want to see crimes ‘solved’ and not just ‘analysed’ in post-mortem, the writers throw in a couple of cases for Ford and Tench to crack during their travels. The chemistry between the two officers is dynamic, creating scope for humour even while the subject of their conversations remains morbid.

Ford, as is the norm with most American shows, shows glimpses of ‘breaking bad’ — it’s like Groff goes from channelling Andrew Garfield to Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network over the course of the season. I won’t be surprised if he’s himself the sociopath-in-the-making here, realising his true potential in forthcoming editions.

Season 1 is now available on Netflix India.

