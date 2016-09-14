US First Lady Michelle Obama once turned down a role on the popular animated sitcom “The Simpsons” with a hilarious note.

In an interview to variety.com, “The Simpsons” co-creator James L. Brooks shared that they once tried to get Michelle Obama to play herself in an episode.

When asked about Michelle Obama’s recent comment about “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” being one of her favourite programmes, Brooks said that she turned down the offer by sending a two-word note.

“I did not see that. Yippee! We tried to get her on ‘The Simpsons’ and we couldn’t. We finally got a note that said “good try”, because we were so aggressive,” Brooks said.

“The Simpsons” currently airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.