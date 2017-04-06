The state of Kerala

As Kerala completes 60 years, Asianet News revives Ente Keralam, an acclaimed news series that used to be telecast on the channel. Ente Keralam, anchored by the late Chinta Ravi, took viewers across the length and breadth of the state and introduced them to the political, social and cultural landscape of Kerala. The new version of the show, Ente Keralam@60 is an attempt to map the districts on various fronts and evaluate how much each has travelled and envision how much it has to travel in a particular direction for its development and future. Politburo member MA Baby of the CPI(M) steps in as the host of the show. In an interview, he explains why he chose to participate in the show and his take on it.

Viewers have seen you in the role of the interviewer. What was it about the show that made you step into the shoes of the host?

This programme was a signature show of my friend Chinta Ravi. So when the late P Govindan Pillai’s son, MG Radhakrishnan, Editor of Asianet News, approached me with the idea of reviving the show with a different focus to commerate Kerala’s diamond jubilee, I was all game for it.

I felt that it would be interesting to discuss the paths in which the districts have travelled over the last 60 years and go back and forth in time to understand where we stand now.

What was the brief given to you regarding the programme?

I was requested to anchor the show as a representative of a generation that has grown into their sixties along with the state, witnessing, shaping and also getting shaped by momentous changes that have moulded the state during the last six decades.

Would it be a critical analysis or a report on the districts?

Here I am assessing the evolution of each district as a dispassionate evaluator. Yes, I would certainly have a leftist perspective on most issues. But have told the organisers that I may have my own views, all of which need not be completely in sync with my party’s. I would welcome a healthy debate, if need be, on such issues.

What was the kind of homework you had to do to do justice to your new role?

We did not go by a written script. There was a discussion prior to the shoot as to how the episode would progress. During the course of my political work, I have had the opportunity to travel all over Kerala and meet many leading personalities in the districts.

The programme encapsulates and ponders over the developments in the districts. So I see it as an interactive one in which I present the salient points of the district under discussion.

So will you be hosting more such news-based programmes?

Not really. This was something that I was able to connect with. Actually, I had got the opportunity to act in a couple of films. Although both were progressive films and offered me roles that were suitable for a person of my age, I turned them down.

