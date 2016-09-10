Pop star Lady Gaga has released her new single “Perfect Illusion” on Friday.

The joint venture between the 30-year-old singer and Florence Welch also consists of a feature that she thinks her fans will really look forward to.

The track will appear on Gaga’s as-yet-untitled forthcoming fifth solo studio album.

“Perfect Illusion” was also featured in the new promo of American Horror Story season six.

Its previous seasons’ stars are all scheduled to return, including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange and Gaga herself.