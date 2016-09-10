Rapper-designer Kanye West has responded to the criticism surrounding his recent Yeezy Season 4 fashion show on social media.

The 39-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share what he really felt about his own presentation.

“I feel like the Cavs last year when Kyrie got hurt. You all know what I am talking about, I am talking about the fashion show yesterday. I want you all to look at it with your eyes and not with your ears,” he wrote.

Some people complained about the duration of the show.

Others tweeted their shock over the way he treated the models after one of the women fainted while waiting in the heat.

Later the rapper appeared to talk about his show in a series of tweets.

“It’s our life’s mission to create the most transformative experiences,” he tweeted.

In another post he wrote, “Each and every one’s time, insight and feelings are invaluable to us. We want to make people feel great. Thank you for embarking on this creative journey.”

West was also reportedly upset with his wife Kim Kardashian’s family as they did not attend the show.