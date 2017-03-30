Fitting into new roles

Jyothikrishna’s six-year-old career in Mollywood has films such as Ranjith’s Njaan and Jeethu Joseph’s Life of Josutty. Now she is doing a full-length role in Kamal’s Aami, a biopic on writer Madhavikutty. She has made a foray into television as well, hosting the second season of Laughing Villa on Surya TV. Excerpts from an interview:

What is new about this season of Laughing Villa?

It is totally different from the first one, which was more about comic incidents in a villa and a galaxy of stars staging skits. In the new season, the stars are leading child artistes from the big and small screen.

Thirty of them are divided into five groups. They present skits and special performances. Celebrities join to judge the talents. Surabhi Lakshmy and Kishore NK present skits in between.

How do you feel about your debut on television?

I thought it would be a cakewalk, but I was wrong. It is not easy to deal with children. Since I don’t have any experience on the small screen it took sometime for me to fall into the groove. I have been working as a radio jockey abroad for the last two years and thought that the experience would help me to do the anchoring. But it didn’t turn out that way!

Tell us about your entry into films

I always wanted to be in cinema. But there are no artistes in the family and I didn’t know how to go about it. I have been learning classical dance from childhood. It was when I attended a meeting to commemorate Lohithadas in Thrissur that I was noticed by one of his associates.

My first work was a devotional album and that gave me the role in Bombay March 12. The big break was the role in Njaan. Life of Josutty took my career to another level.

But you haven’t done many films...

That’s because I have been very selective. I don’t want to be in a film just for the sake of it.

Your thoughts on doing a role in Aami...

I play Malathy, Madhavikutty’s cousin-cum-best friend. Working with Manju chechi [Manju Warrier], who plays Aami, is an experience in itself. Initially I was nervous sharing screen space with her. She is such a natural in front of the camera. The characters share a special bond and I had my apprehensions about showing that camaraderie. However, I am happy that it has come out very well.

(Laughing Villa 2 airs on Sundays at 8 pm)