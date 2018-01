‘Juno’ star Ellen Page marries long-time girlfriend Emma Portner

more-in

Actor Ellen Page has officially married her long-time girlfriend Emma Portner.

Ms. Page, 30, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts. She also posted a photo which showed their matching wedding bands.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote while tagging Portner.

Ms. Portner also announced the marriage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Ellen Page I love you.” Portner is a teacher of contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

The couple had gone public with their relationship in July 2017.