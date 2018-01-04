Entertainment

‘Juno’ star Ellen Page marries long-time girlfriend Emma Portner

Actor Ellen Page and Emma Portner   | Photo Credit: Ellen Page Instagram

more-in

Ms. Page, 30, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts.

Actor Ellen Page has officially married her long-time girlfriend Emma Portner.

Ms. Page, 30, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts. She also posted a photo which showed their matching wedding bands.

“Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife,” Page wrote while tagging Portner.

Ms. Portner also announced the marriage on her Instagram page and wrote, “Ellen Page I love you.” Portner is a teacher of contemporary jazz at the Broadway Dance Center in New York.

The couple had gone public with their relationship in July 2017.

 

Post a Comment
More In Entertainment
English cinema
marriage
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 4, 2018 10:35:14 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/juno-star-ellen-page-marries-long-time-girlfriend-emma-portner/article22365467.ece

© The Hindu