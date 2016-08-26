Actor-director James Franco is developing a trio of crime films based on writer Tom Franklin’s novels. The 127 Hours star and production partner Vince Jolivette have obtained the rights to Franklin’s bestselling books Smonk, Poachers, and Hell at the Breech and plan to begin filming them soon, reported Variety. “We plan on shooting all three of them in the next one-to-three years,” Vince said.

There are currently no plans for Franco to appear in or direct any of the films, with his production partner adding that “we feel the material is rich enough to attract A-level talent.” All three books are largely set in the American south. Smonk and Hell at the Breech follow grisly crimes committed in 1911 and 1897, respectively.

“We’re labelling these as our gritty Southern Gothic series of films,” the producer, who develops films with Franco through their Rabbit Bandini Productions company, added.