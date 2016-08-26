Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput on Friday evening delivered a baby girl at Hinduja Healthcare Hospital in Khar.
“It was a normal delivery. Both mother and child are doing fine,” said gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Kiran Coelho, who performed the delivery. She said the child weighs 2.8kg and was delivered at 8pm.
