Indian recipients of the Lègion of Honour

The Legion of Honour is the highest French order of merit that is annually awarded for military excellence as well as to civilians who have been at the vanguard of change in their respective spheres. It was established 1802 by Napoléon Bonaparte. The order is divided into five degrees of increasing distinction: Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), Commandeur (Commander), Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand-Croix (Grand Cross).

Many pre-eminent Indians were accorded the honour, the most recent being Soumitra Chatterjee, who won the award, exactly 30 years after his mentor, Satyajit Ray was presented the award by the then French President Francois Mitterrand in 1987.

Here is a comprehensive list of Indians who were conferred with France’s highest order:

Alarmel Valli (2004) is a classical dancer and choreographer, and the foremost exponent of the Pandanallur style of Bharatnatyam. A film on Alarmel Valli was made for the Omnibus series, on BBC One. She is also the recipient the Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Amitabh Bachchan (2007) is arguably one of the most popular actors in the history of Indian cinema. Referred to as the "Shahenshah of Bollywood", "Star of the Millennium" or "Big B", he has since appeared in over 190 Indian films in a career spanning almost five decades. When talking of Bollywood, noted French director François Truffaut even commented that he was a "one-man industry."

Anjali Gopalan (2013) is a human rights activist, founder and executive director of The Naz Foundation (India) Trust, an NGO dedicated to the fight against the HIV/AIDS epidemic in India mainly focused on women and children. In 2012, Time placed Gopalan in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

C. N. R. Rao (2005), is chemist who has worked mainly in solid-state and structural chemistry. He currently serves as the Head of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2013.

M. Balamurali Krishna (2005) was a carnatic vocalist, musician, multi-instrumentalist, playback singer, composer, and character actor. He has garnered two National Film Awards (1976, 1987), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1975, the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor in 1991, for his contribution towards the arts.

Dr. Anuradha Purandare-Wagle is a linguist and scholar who is the Head of te Department of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Goa.

Dr. Bikas Chandra Sanyal (2007) is an educationist and the Directeur de Recherche Associe, Honoraire Universite de Versailles-St-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Durga Charan Rakshit (1896), a Bengali from Chandannagar who was also the first Indian to receive the Légion d'honneur.

General JJ Singh (2016) is a former Chief-of-Army Staff, India. He subsequently served as governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Havaldar Maruti Jadhav, of the 3rd Sappers and Miners was presented France’s highest civilian award for his gallantry during World War I.

J. R. D. Tata (1983), was a philanthropist and entrepreneur who is regarded as the father of Indian aviation. He was the former chairman of Tata Sons from 1938 to 1991.

J.M Abdul Aziz (1932) was a businessman born in Koothanallur, India. He gained repute in French Indo-China by running large conglomerate in Vietnam. He belongs to the Jaana Dynasty from Koothanallur.

Kamal Hassan (2016) is a film actor, screenwriter, director, producer, playback singer and lyricist who primarily works in Tamil cinema.

Karambir Singh Kang (2010), the general manager of the Taj Mahal Hotel was presented the coveted award for his unwavering commitment to duty despite personal loss in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Manish Arora (2016) is a fashion designer based in New Delhi. In early 2011, he was appointed creative director of the womenswear collection of the French fashion house Paco Rabanne.

Mohamed Haniff (1937), was born in Puducherry, which was then a part of French India. He was accorded the Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur, and also served as the Deputy Mayor of Pondicherry during French rule.

Ramanuja Tatacharya (2012) was a renowned Sanskrit scholar and a researcher at the French Institute of Pondicherry.

Nadir Godrej (2008) is an industrialist and member of the Godrej family. He currently serves as managing director of Godrej Industries, one of India's biggest businesses, and as chairman of Godrej Agrovet.

Ratan Tata (2016), businessman, investor, philanthropist and interim chairman of Tata Sons.

Pandit Ravi Shankar (2000) was a musician and a composer of Hindustani classical music. He was one of the best-known exponents of the sitar in the second half of the 20th century and influenced many other musicians throughout the world.

S. R. Rana, was a political activist, founding member of the Paris Indian Society and the vice-president of the Indian Home Rule Society.

Satyajit Ray (1987), President François Mitterrand went to Calcutta to give the award to the film director, who is widely regarded as India’s goft to world cinema.

Nallam Venkataramayya (2007) is a physician and surgeon. He is Director of Clinic Nallam, a medical center in Pondicherry, India.

Shah Rukh Khan (2004) is an film actor, producer and television personality. Khan has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide.

Sivaji Ganesan (1995), was a stage, and film actor who was active in Tamil cinema during the latter half of the 20th century.

Yashwant Sinha (2015), former Finance Minister and External Affairs Minister of India.

Zubin Mehta (2001) is an India-born conductor of Western classical music. He is the Music Director of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO), with which he has conducted over three thousand concerts over five decades, including tours spanning most continents.

Soumitra Chatterjee (2017) is a Bengali film and stage actor and poet. He is best known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray.