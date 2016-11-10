Like many Americans, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin has expressed his disappointment over Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential elections.

Martin took to his website to talk about the bleak outlook following Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

“There are really no words for how I feel this morning. America has spoken. I really thought we were better than this. Guess not,” the 68-year-old author wrote in a post.

“Trump was the least qualified candidate ever nominated by a major party for the presidency. Come January, he will become the worst president in American history, and a dangerously unstable player on the world stage,” he said.

Martin said the problems are going to get worse in Trump’s presidency.

“And the decimated Democrats, a minority in both House and Senate, do not have the power to hinder him. Over the next four years, our problems are going to get much, much worse.

“Winter is coming. I told you so,” he concluded.

Coincidentally, the Winter is indeed coming in the Season 7 of “Game of Thrones” which is set to premiere on Star World Premiere HD in 2017.