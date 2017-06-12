‘How I Met Your Mother’ finale was like a slap in the face for fans: Alyson Hannigan

more-in

Actor Alyson Hannigan said she did not agree with the way hit TV show How I Met Your Mother ended and felt the climax was like a slap in the face for the ardent fans of the series.

The 43-year-old, who played Lily Aldrin on the CBS sitcom, said the hour-long finale was cut down significantly during the editing process, which resulted in the abrupt ending, reported Digital Spy.

“It just seemed too quick. Obviously it was a tear-jerker, but with all the stuff that got cut out it was too fast. You’re just like, ‘Wait, what happened?!’

“There was a funeral scene (that got cut), and all this stuff that I think the audience needed. They needed that time to process that information, instead of having it slap them in the face,” Alyson said.

The actor added she did not think Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Tobin (Cobie Smulders) should have got married in the show.

“I liked Barney and Robin. But in my heart, I always wanted her with Ted (Josh Radnor). I just feel (Barney and Robin) shouldn’t have gotten married.”

The show went on for nine seasons from September 19, 2005 to March 31, 2014.