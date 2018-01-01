For a healthy start

Credited with influencing the notion of the perfect male body in fashion and advertising industry in the 90s, Milind Soman continues to define fitness in his new-found salt-and-pepper look. The marathon challenges that he undertakes keeps the 53-year-old in news and the way he blends them with social messaging makes the heads turn. After finishing the world's toughest Ironman Triathlon, Milind is hosting an adventure based series, I Can, You Can, which streams on online platform Viu. It showcases the journey of six people – three who want to quit smoking and three who have already quit. The six-part series is produced By BBC Worldwide and is simulcast on National Geographic.

Excerpts:

What intrigued you to do this show that has an unusual challenge of quitting smoking?

The BBC Worldwide came to me with the concept and I immediately said yes. I always wanted to quit smoking but never thought of it as that much of a challenge when I did it. What is exciting about this show is that you can share your real experiences with the young lot and hear their stories. It was a very healthy exercise and I hope the viewers who are going to watch it can feel the challenge that those who were quitting went through.

Travel, in itself, changes you a lot. What realisations did you have after completion of the tasks and what were the challenges in that process of quitting?

When you are on hills, you get to know yourself more and that is the fun of it. There are small changes which come to you while you are travelling and you do not even realise. You just come out as a different person. They were facing mood swings a lot as smoking is an addiction and the in the past I was also the same so I could totally sympathise with them. I do not know how many of them actually quit it once they get back to their daily routine, and it is there the actual challenge lies. But I can say that once someone has done this challenge, the person gets to know his or her capabilities and realise what more life can offer you if you live without any addiction.

You completed the long-distance triathlon endurance Ironman recently. What change did you make in your lifestyle?

I feel being fit is a choice and if people want to enjoy their life, they need to make an effort. I have seen people happily unfit and that is fine with them. I do not really have a fitness regimen; actually. I did not have any regimen before except when I was swimming competitively which I stopped at the age of 23.

I found the idea of fitness in running and for the last 15 years, I am running and that has kept me in shape so far. Even after the completion of the Ironman, I made running a priority and I run for at least four times a week. But that habit does not go alongside gyming and other exercises as I do not believe in them. I only skip sugar and except that I eat everything else. It is not about stopping at something but about engaging in something.

As someone who has done modelling for decades, how do you the changing profession in the age of social media where many new models are gaining popularity without actually walking on the ramp?

Obviously, when there are more information and influence, you have a better opportunity to know what the world is about. That holds true for every profession and whatever your career you pursue. If you are aware, you can choose best for yourself. So, Internet and social media are helping new models to reach new heights and I appreciate that change in the understanding of self.

Are you choosy about films?

More than me being choosy, it is producers who are choosy about not casting me for the roles in films. I consider whatever roles which come to me and you always want to reinvent yourself but that must come from the filmmakers who want to see you in a certain way. It is not like someone put on some weight thinking that the filmmaker will see him and cast him for a fat person (laughs). The filmmaker has to ask him to put on weight after casting. It is similar, I have never gone to anyone for work as it is not an interesting idea and I am ready to experiment but only if someone comes with an interesting idea which attracts me.