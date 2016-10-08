The shooting of the Mani Ratnam directed film starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead has resumed in Hyderabad.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who is gearing up for extensive shooting of his upcoming Tamil romantic drama “Kaatru Veliyidai” in Ladakh later this month, has resumed a short schedule in Hyderabad, a source said.

“He started shooting in Hyderabad earlier this month. It will be a 10-day schedule and then the team will head to Ladakh for over a month of shooting,” a source from the film’s unit told IANS.

Starring Karthi and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead, the film has music by A.R Rahman.

Produced by Madras Talkies, “Kaatru Veliyidai” also stars Shraddha Srinath, Rukmini Vijayakumar, RJ Balaji, Delhi Ganesh and veteran Malayalam actress Lalitha.