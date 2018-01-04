Kathak goes global

more-in

Making an art form thrive in a foreign land is challenging. It is further demanding to keep it up to the original standards without diluting it. However, for Pali Chandra who has been performing and teaching Kathak abroad for the last two decades, it is not at all a strenuous task. “If one is rooted in an art form, culture or tradition, then the fruits that emerge from those roots will surely be luxuriant. Dilution occurs only when that connection is fragile,” says Pali, squatting on the floor of her newly inaugurated studio on Wood Street, Bangalore.

Pali Chandra along with her sister Somna Tugnait has been successfully running ‘Gurukul Dubai’, a Kathak dance school since 2007 in UAE. The duo complement each other in their duties. While Pali concentrates on the art, choreography and teaching, Somna on the other hand, takes charge of everything else, from admission, advertisement to nitty-gritty of live performances.

In the last couple of years Pali has also been conducting master classes in Switzerland, her current residence. Before setting up Gurukul, Pali was engaged with the dance circles of London where she was part of the committee that drafted Kathak syllabus of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing (ISTD), one of the world’s dance examination boards.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Pali and Somna who are in the city to set up their branch speak about Kathak, its teaching in the contemporary scenario and about their new centre in Bangalore. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Dubai and Switzerland and now Bangalore. How difficult is this?

Pali Chandra: I have been juggling between the two cities for the last four years. It is not as impossible as you think provided you have able and committed teachers and you do not tighten your fists around them. That has provided the ease and confidence to open our institute in India too which had been a long standing desire. However, expansion beyond one’s reach can be a degenerative move as it is important to have a personal connection with students which is why I travel to Dubai once in three weeks.

What attracted you to establish Gurukul in Bangalore?

P: The experience I’ve had in Bangalore beginning from the days with Maya Rao didi has been very enriching. The cosmopolitan culture here welcomes different people, culture and art forms. Particularly what draws me to perform in Bangalore is the kind of audience. The audience are aesthetically sensible and ask questions that I have hitherto unimagined. This pushes an artiste’s creative limits and what else does a performing artiste need?

Your studio is centrally located and it’s been a week that you inaugurated it. How has the response been?

Somna: Student queries are coming in. Some are from localities that are too far from here. We discourage students travelling too long on a regular basis. Therefore our reach is central Bangalore and we are quite content keeping it small.

We are planning to conduct Kathak workshops for free for few months so that it would enable students to experience the art form and make a conscious choice.

You belong to the Lucknow gharana. How have you preserved the purity of the form in the modern environment you live in?

P: However modern the world might be, the rhythm and movement of Classical dance remain intact. ‘Contemporary Kathak’ does not mean a mix of Kathak and contemporary dance, it is still Classical Kathak that engages with a contemporary issue.

S: Fortunately, Lucknow gharana unlike other styles is expansive providing scope to explore new ideas. The style is rooted in the culture and historical developments in the city of Lucknow. If you observe keenly, the pattern of hand movements symbolise Lucknow architecture.

Gurukul’s fest in Bangalore, ‘Aamad’ saw several of your students from abroad performing last week at Alliance Francaise. Were all the pieces choreographed by you or were there contributions from any of your students?

P: Most of it was by me. However, Mythili and Swar choreographed and presented a piece on drug abuse.

They wanted to present something that touched their hearts. I asked them, “why not think of a theme that inspires you to get onto the stage?” Only the jathis were assigned by me. When they came up with the full piece, we were all baffled at their brilliance.

Not just them, for a production called ‘Navras,’ our students presented Veera rasa in all possible ways. Veera rasa is usually associated with a mythological king.

But what about the bravery of a soldier or a person who takes up the courage to protect someone from eve-teasing? Students have thought of not only mythological characters but modern circumstances too and they want to showcase all of it through dance.

What else do you feel is essential to consider in teaching dance?

P: Safety is our utmost concern. Because for a dancer fitness provides her the agility to perform and it is something that has to be maintained for lifelong. Some of the endings in Kathak can hurt the muscles beyond repair or might deform knee bones permanently. Therefore, it is the duty of the teacher to choreograph steps that suit the physicality, age and stamina of the performer. A choreographer needs to understand that beautiful shows can be staged without compromising on safety.

S: Therefore, we have included cool down exercises along with warm ups in the ISTD syllabus manual. The best advantage a student might avail by learning in accordance with ISTD standards is that a student keeps accumulating credits as she learns the dance. This would come a long way while applying abroad for graduation, post-graduation or even for scholarships.

Setting their feet in Bangalore, travelling bards Pali Chandra and Somna Tugnait will be in the city for a month more.

Anyone interested in learning Kathak in the Lucknow gharana style can contact Gurukul studio on 7022819004 or send queries to somna2000@hotmail.com.