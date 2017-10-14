Exploring the nuance of movement

The palm of the hand has over 40 specified uses according to the second century dramaturgical text, the Abhinaya Darpana. It can represent the wind, a forest, a benediction, or a sword, and can also be used to anoint oneself, address someone, clean up, or say ‘no’. Many of these gestures occur in our daily lives as we use our hands to gesticulate and reinforce something we might be saying. In classical dance, these gestures take on a stylised appearance, used in combination with a particular carriage of the body, a posture, or a movement. These gestures are part of a lexicon that is the premise of abhinaya, the expressive component of traditional performance practices. In her lecture demonstration this weekend, Mohiniattam dancer Mandakini Trivedi addresses abhinaya at multiple levels, from building blocks to more complex manifestations.

Composed choreography

During her lec-dem, Trivedi will identify the multiple grammars and idioms that overlap to form abhinaya, and the factors that direct its usage. She will also discuss the necessity to stylise movement – after all, abhinaya draws from the gestural and situational language of daily life. She will attempt to addresses a vulnerable area in dance training: the nritta, which is systematic, starting with individual steps, progressing to strings of steps, and then culminating in a dance composition. With abhinaya, dancers tend to start with full compositions. “You are just thrown into the deep (end), “says Trivedi. “We need to take students through small motifs of expression and small activities in the stylised mode which may culminate in an abhinaya piece. With this alphabet and vocabulary, the student will be more prepared for abhinaya.”

With dance training imparted mostly in group settings, the focus individual needs can be lost and students mostly imitate their teachers which makes it imperative for the teacher to be good at abhinaya. “The expression must suit your face,” says Trivedi. “It’s possible that a particular mapping might not work; it may not be your way of communicating. Having a vocabulary and alphabet for abhinaya makes it easier to understand this.”

Dramaturgical texts like the Abhinaya Darpana and Natyasastra and their regional variants offer an understanding of this alphabet for abhinaya. They divide the body into major and minor segments, suggesting a range of movement or expression for each part. Further, each movement or expression comes with its own set of specified uses that describe the situations or moods in which they may be deployed. The strength of this alphabet lies in its versatility. For instance, the alolitam shirobheda, the movement made by rolling the head in a circle, can represent sleep, being possessed by a spirit, intoxication, wandering or evil laughter, depending on the combination of movement and expression it is invested with. Trivedi finds that these minor movements offer a systematic training in abhinaya.

Bridging the gap

For Trivedi, the split between art and life in classical dance is a fraught notion – yet one bursting with possibility. “Every artist talks about things that deeply concern them, and they address those concerns even in real life,” she says. “That is how an authentic artist lives – whatever their concern might be. Trivedi says there’s no difference between art and life adding that the sacred personalities and energies are performed on stage without them becoming a part of lives. “Then the form lacks integrity and authenticity and maybe dance education should address that. We need to bring the art into our lives,” she says.

The dancer has spent years exploring the nuances of expression and gesture, and she plans to impart her knowledge at the lecture-demontration. “From my days as a student, without realising it, I have only been trying to understand how an alaukika (transcendental) art is created, and how one translates this vision of art into a form, down to the smallest detail,” says Trivedi. “We speak of the other dimension of consciousness – you need a person at that level of consciousness to translate form. And the form has been analysed in detail.” If we follow the path backwards, Trivedi believes, you and I can get to where the sacred artistes came from.

Mandakini Trivedi’s Utkarsh Series Lecture-Demonstration will take place on October 15 at the Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA. See bookmyshow.com for details.