Diverse approaches

As group dance performances are gaining momentum in the recent years both at home and abroad, Nupura School of Bharatanatya hosted 'Nitya Nritya', a conference-cum-festival to discuss ensemble productions. The conference, held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, had invited senior dance gurus, performing artistes belonging to different disciplines and dance music composers.

Usha Venkateswaran, founder of Natya Lakshana, the Institute of Choreography and Innovative Dance, got to the origin of group dance and its indispensable nature for social and emotional needs of human beings. She said, “in the evolution of human race, getting together in the fields and at fireplaces to shout and swing to a certain rhythm has played a major role before even language became the medium of sharing and communication.” Usha set the ground for other sessions by highlighting the relevance of group dance.

Kuchipudi exponent Veena Murthy Vijay explained, “rasothpatthi (production of rasa) being the aim of any spectacle, a choreographer has to know when to intensify the emotion, where to dilute it and at what point to move to another rasa.” For Veena who has used Burrakatha, storytelling technique of Andhra and Tarangam, plate dance of Kuchipudi, in her compositions, a strong inspiration has to pull off a production because it is this force that determines the level of rasothpatthi.

Flautist Mahesh Swamy pointed out, “a musician has to understand the bhava that a dancer wants to produce. For instance, alaapane of ‘a’, ‘u’, and ‘m’ kaaras create different effects. And the way they are sung also make a difference. Casting of ragas and swaras for the character in place is what is required of a musician who composes music for group dance performances.” If Veena and Mahesh laid out one of the chief ingredients of a production which is effective creation of the rasa, Nirupama Rajendra of Abhinava Dance Company explained how she has tried to achieve it in her own productions.

“Whenever I think of group items, the aspect of multi-discipline comes to my mind,” unfolded Nirupama. She has not only made use of different classical and folk dance forms in her productions but has searched for various lesser-known sound syllables and movements in Natyashastra. Along with her husband Rajendra, she has choreographed various ensemble productions like Abhimanyu, Shakuntala, Rama Katha Vismaya, Silver to Silicon etc. If in Abhimanyu she has experimented with the light system where a narrow beam of light is made to amplify the number of soldiers, in Shakuntala she has slowed down the movements in a certain segment of the item in order to add comedy to romance.

“Silver to Silicon was challenging for us to compose and choreograph as the content of the production was only Kannada film songs,” confessed Nirupama. “For example,” she continued, “some of the modern songs for which classical could not be danced, we asked our musicians to create a lahra for those lyrics.” “Thus, as the modern times place challenging themes before choreographers, it demands flexibility and a thorough understanding and application of Natyashastra from a dancer,” said Nirupama.

Usha R.K., renowned art consultant elucidated the limits of application of the dance encyclopedia, Natyashastra. For Usha Radhakrishna, Natyashastra forms the chowkattu (basic framework) which determines what can be called ‘classical’. She observes, “Often choreographers of ensemble productions go overboard and bring in movements or concepts that cannot be comprehended in the classical arena. That has to be strictly kept in check. This is not to say that one cannot perform western forms or use modern themes for classical performances but there has to be a line which would keep identities of the two distinct.”

Like Usha Venkateswaran who assigns the inception of group performance to the prehistoric period, Usha R.K. too believes that ensemble productions have always existed in the Indian sub-continent since times immemorial, though the word ‘ensemble’ itself has its origin in Latin. However, “it need not be in the way we understand the word today” she clarifies.

“Most of the mega-classical productions in the modern times including the Kalakshetra presentations have borrowed demonstration techniques of an ensemble from the west. But how I have approached ensemble productions is very different. I have always retained the solo aspect even in an ensemble because a dancer can express and learn to her fullest capacity only in solo acts. Indian dancers are able to associate themselves with their art only because they were made to learn this way exploring it in a deeper fashion and not restricting it to the requirement of the group enactment.

Danseuse Padmini Ravi who was part of the audience reiterated Usha’s point about the solo element in group production. She explained, “ensemble productions try to standardize the body, but expression of emotions, ‘the abhinaya’, can never be standardized. That is the reason why, one has to retain solo portions in an ensemble.”

Odissi danseuse Sharmila Biswas said, “not just abhinaya, even nritta need not always be the same for every dancer on stage in an ensemble performance because expression of one’s body too is very different from another’s.” Her students presented live, a part of one of her choreographies where each dancer played a folk game of Orissa differently.

Nitya Nritya in a way reiterated there are (can be) Indian ways of presenting an ensemble production and there is no need to always synchronize and keep movements monochromatic.