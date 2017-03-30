Dancing for diplomacy

It was an interesting dance programme that was held at Kalakshetra to celebrate 25 years of India-Kazakhstan diplomatic relations.

Eighteen Bharatanatyam dancers, all Kazakh nationals, in resplendent silks performed for two hours. They were led by Kalakshetra alumna Akmaral Kainazarova. The audience seemed to enjoy the presentation so much that at the end many rushed to take photographs with the artistes.

In between the Bharatanatyam pieces, they performed Kazakh folk dances in traditional attire, but without shoes, out of respect for the Kalakshetra tradition.

“I loved the graceful Kazakhstan Swan Dance,” said Padma Subrahmanyam, the guest of honour. Chief guest guru Jayalakshmi was equally appreciative. Kalakshetra Foundation and ICCR, along with Ariyakkudi Foundation Trust, organised the programme.

Cultural exchange

The show was put together by Akmaral, who runs the Centre for Indian Classical Dances in Almaty. A post-graduate in dance from Madras University, her passion translated into a medium for promoting inter-cultural relations. “When I went back after my arangetram in Chennai in 1998, friends here supported my idea of cultural exchange. The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and our government also extended help. I started my work at the Indian Cultural Centre in the Indian Embassy,” she said.

The inspiration for her work came from years of training at Kalakshetra. Besides performing at important venues, Akmaral trains 60 Kazakh students. “These students have the support of their parents. Initially, it was difficult, but soon they understood the purpose and my work became easy.”

“When Jawaharlal Nehru came to Almaty in 1955, the name Indira became a Kazakhstan name.” She also mentioned several words the two countries share, “naan, purdah, piyaz, mohabbat and namaz.”

How does Akmaral explain the meaning of the compositions to her students? “It's a lot of teaching. I explain the story and write the sahitya for them. Only after they learn the text, can they learn the dance.”

Some of the students have spent years at the centre. “Take for instance, Lyazzat, who has been learning for 11 years, and Tahmina for 10.”

The student’s journey begins with the Kazakh folk dance though, which is an important part of the teaching. “You have to know your roots first. When we learn about another culture, we become open.”

The team of musicians and support from Kalakshetra enhanced the show. The dancers began with an alarippu followed by a folk dance ‘Syrgalym’ symbolising hospitality. Following this was a shabdam on Muruga. After the Khamas varnam, ‘Velanai Kanbom’ came another folk dance ‘Sarzhailay’, which symbolised fertility and nature. Other Kazakh interludes included ‘Akku’ and ‘Aizhan kyz.’ The programme ended with a javali in Surutti and thillana in Hindolam (both choreographed by Rukmini Arundale) with a Mangalam in Bharatanatyam and Kazakh styles.