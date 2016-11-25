When sharp lines meet whorls of light

With his company Attakkalari, a year short of its 25th birthday, choreographer Jayachandran Palazhy walks back in time

What do traffic and contemporary dance have in common? They have both made their presence felt in Bengaluru, which is home to the dance organisation Attakkalari. Dancers who flock to the city to study and dance with Attakkalari tend to stay on, and thus over two decades, the quiet garden city has become a hub for contemporary dancers. As Bengaluru continues to populate itself with new spaces, companies and dance languages, the role Attakkalari plays in this landscape must constantly change. Its repertory company, helmed by artistic director and choreographer Jayachandran Palazhy, was in the city earlier this week, bringing the multi-media work Aadhaarachakra to the NCPA’s contemporary dance season.

When Palazhy conceived of the organisation in 1992, he was an independent dancemaker working between the U.K. and India. Choosing to work in India meant making tough choices about the sustainability of dance work. He says, “When I started working here, I paid dancers out of my own pocket. I would teach, rehearse and choreograph. It was a sea change from London, where I was properly supported by the Arts Council. Initially, the idea was to start a big residential school. Then I realised this was an unsustainable model in today’s world. I wanted to work with people who were willing to make their own decisions. The dancers who came to me were in their 20s, and with them, I started making small pieces. It was a huge and taxing effort, because I was also responsible for all their training. Eventually, all of them became very good at what they did.”

Aadhaarachakra is characteristic of the choreographic oeuvre that Attakkalari began to build after its move to Bengaluru in 2001. Technology, largely played out through audio-visual projections and installations, is a means of temporal fluidity in Attakkalari’s work. Expressed as sharp lines and whorls of light, whiffs of fluorescent-tinged futurism meet Kalaripayattu-inflected movement sequences executed by dancers who stay low, their ears to the ground. The dancers oscillate between the ancient, imagined past, filmed and projected to loom over the present, which is danced out on stage. The music is meant to exacerbate this dichotomy, with abrupt transitions from dystopic sound art to a Carnatic rhythm sequence.

Attakkalari’s location in South Bengaluru, tucked away behind a major bus terminus and hemmed in by transport company offices, speaks volumes about the nature of its work and the city it calls home. Its studios and offices are home to dancers in the company and arts managers who run its other programmes, including a dance residency, biennial festival and several outreach projects. But at the heart of these initiatives lies the diploma programme, which formally began in 2006, offering an introduction to contemporary dance.

Structuring such a programme, however, meant that Palazhy had to address the slippery terrain of what the ‘contemporary’ stood for. “Contemporary dance training is never the same from year to year. We have to respond to our evolving situation. We like the programme to offer some idea of Indian traditions, through the martial, folk and classical arts. Dancers from different backgrounds read and experience this training in their own way. There is also some access to what is prevalent in the international contemporary dance scene, however varied that may be. There is never a singular formula; rather, the programme has made a collective output possible, over the years,” he said.

In a decade of running the programme, Bengaluru has changed. The dancers who chose to stay on have brought fresh, exciting energies. ‘Independence’ is a buzzword. Not many dancers choose to work with a company; they want to be free, to test their strengths, to invent their own languages. Unlike earlier years, where the diploma seemed to function as a feeder for the company, given its stylistic affinity, dancers now have more choices. And they are exercising them.

Palazhy recognises this shift. He said, “Dancers may choose to travel for further exposure. Or they start their own dance groups. There’s something quite amorphous about this period in our history. But it’s clear that dancers are making decisions about the kind of dance context they want to work in.”

Dance education programmes are also getting longer, with dancers willing to invest in in-depth training. This has changed over time, Palazhy notes. When Attakkalari began working in education, three-month programmes risked being considered too long. However, shoddily trained dancers are likely candidates for a quick burnout, with dancers ignoring the bigger picture in favour of one clever idea that eventually runs out of steam. “There was a generation of dancers who had access to very good training, but they didn’t have a conceptually strong basis for their work. At one time, spectacular forms and shapes may have been interesting, but now you can see how what is of interest is changing. The audience in Bengaluru, for example, is more discerning and can decode performances skilfully. This demands more rigour and commitment from the artists,” he said.

While autonomy and agency are still central to how dancers see themselves in the contemporary universe, Palazhy finds that they are also beginning to understand that in-depth and rigorous training helps them utilise this agency to the fullest.

The author is an Odissi dancer and writer.