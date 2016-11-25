This comedian has a reason to smile

more-in

VIJAYAWADA: Humour can make a serious difference. At the workplace, at home, in all areas of life, looking for a reason to laugh is necessary.

It is this fascination for comedy that helped Duddela Veeranjaneyulu Karthik get through the dull moments and cope with a difficult childhood.

A senior assistant in AP Transco at Ibrahimpatnam here, on weekends, he doubles up as ‘Karthik’ in Adire Abhi team of the popular Telugu comedy show jabardast. A native of Kambampadu in A. Konduru mandal in Krishna district, he dropped out of school when he was in fourth class.

After the death of his father who was an employee of the electricity department, he was absorbed as a watchman. It was at this point Veeranjaneyulu realised that by acquiring minimum qualification he could upgrade his post. He wrote 10th class exams as a private candidate and was elevated to the post of a junior assistant.

“There were days when I earned Rs. 15 per day. When I joined the department, my monthly salary was Rs. 450; today, I earn Rs. 50,000 a month. What more I can ask for,” says Mr. Veeranjaneyulu who lives with wife and two children at Devi Nagar in Viajayawada.

50,000 Facebook fans

His Facebook page has nearly 5,000 fans. “It is overwhelming and I enjoy interacting with them on a day-to-day basis,” he says.

“Comedy is my passion and so every weekend I rush to Hyderabad for the shoot,” he says informing that he has acted in about 25 skits as part of the Zabardast show.

In 2010, he anchored a couple of shows. He has also enacted a very small role in Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. Mr. Veeranjaneyulu is excited about his forthcoming project Kittu Unnadu Jagratha, where he gets to play the role of hero Raj Tharun’s friend.

The best part of comedy, according to him, is that a comedian has a long career span, there is no age limitation. “I have come up in life the hard way and have realised over the years that hard work pays. I want people to remember me as a good comedian when I am not around,” he signs off.