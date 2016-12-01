The touch of a master

more-in

C.V. Chandrasekhar’s performance was an autobiographical journey. Rupa Srikanth writes.

Quite apart from the fact that the veteran Bharatanatyam dancer-musician-scholar, Prof. C.V. Chandrasekhar, is able to pull off a 75-minute performance with text-book perfection, his style and subtlety inspire dancers and rasikas alike.

His inaugural performance for Indisha’s Sadhana 2016 was an autobiographical journey, spread over the 67 years he has been in this field. He presented landmark pieces — the first varnam he learnt at Kalakshetra from Guru Sharada Hoffman in 1949 (‘Roopamujoochi’, Thodi, Adi, Muthuswamy Dikshitar with swara section composed by Tiger Varadachari), the first song in North Indian music that he performed to while in Benares (‘Nindathi chandana’ Ashtapadi, composed by Mukund Kalvind in raag Yaman, teen taal) in 1958, the first song tuned and choreographed by him in 1974 (‘Gaayiye Ganapati’, Kalavati, Adi, Sant Tulsidas) and a thillana composed by him in 1976 in Hamir Kalyani, Adi.

He entered the stage, impeccably dressed in white and gold, his lean and tall frame held upright. Prof Chandrasekhar has always been appreciated for his impressive execution and subtle expressions, which strangely seem to get even better with time.

His vision and seamless choreography was seen in the Ganesha Vandana. A lyrical gati-bheda sequence was the prelude, followed by warm visuals of Ganesha dancing and eating his favourite food. He incorporates little jumps into his footwork, making it look so easy. There is no indulgence in execution of korvais. He goes out of his way in fact, to sit on his haunches with one knee resting on the floor during the expressional moments as well. Ganesha being ‘Modaka priya’ was portrayed with him sitting on the floor eating. He stands to complete the sentence and sits back again to portray the next line on the elephant god’s vidwat; the pancha nadai sequence followed. In quick succession his transitions from being seated on the stage floor to performing fast-paced steps in perfect araimandi, a feat younger dancers may struggle to match.

Professor Chandrasekhar’s suggestive bhava is another talking point. Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi has Radha’s sakhi conveying Radha’s hopeless state to Krishna. The mime was straightforward and subtle, and combined with the stillness within the portrayal, the quiet artistry blossomed like a delicate lotus. The music mirrored the same heightened level of artistry, turning this piece into a masterpiece of music and dance.

The ensemble in the wings was led by an unobtrusive craftsperson Manjari (nattuvangam). She was supported by the nimble-fingered Nellai Kannan (mridangam), who revelled in the nadai-bedams that Professor Chandrasekhar presented. Hariprasad (vocal) was in fine form along with the illustrious T.K.Padmanabhan (violin), who seemed to pre-empt every artistic impulse.

'Prathama,' a garland of firsts was a beautiful offering.