The REVOLUTION is here

This Saturday, Bengaluru will experience a revolution of a different kind – one that will get your foot tapping, your hands swaying in the air and your body grooving to the music as Xavier’s Dance Studio celebrates the power of dance in their dance showcase ‘DREAMS 7’.

One of the city’s forerunners in dance education, Xavier’s Dance Studio, located in Kalyan Nagar and Ramamurthy Nagar, will put together a performance of their best talent in the seventh edition of their annual mega dance extravaganza, under the concept of ‘X’ Revolution, on December 10.

What’s in store for dance lovers? XDS CEO, founder and director, Xavier Prasad J. affirms this will be a show of epic proportions. “We will have over 300 dancers deliver 37 power-packed performances showcasing a range of dance styles from various genres, including Bollywood, belly dance, jazz, hip-hop, b-boying, contemporary and more.” There will also be a special segment of acts such as taekwondo, performed by Xavier himself, yoga and beatboxing among other highlights.

Xavier says this is a proud moment for all of them. “We’re thoroughly excited about this very special seventh edition. The number seven itself holds a lot of significance. From the seven continents and seven wonders to the seven colours in a rainbow, we are surrounded by sevens. Also, it’s special to me personally since I was also born on 7/7.”

The audience will see a lot of passion in our show, insists Xavier. “Dancers, ranging from the age of four to 70 will be performing with one mind and soul as one family. Everyone who comes to the show will see what the Xavierite spirit is all about and take back home our strong vibes of positivity. It’s a dance fellowship bringing people together.”

What makes ‘DREAMS 7’ different from their previous shows is the theme itself, the pro dancer explains. “The ‘X’ Revolution, where the ‘X’ stands for Xavierites – the members of XDS, is on a quest to create an identity for dancers. This year, our priority is to bring the dancers’ identity into focus. Those who take it as a profession seek that attention. DREAMS 7 is the platform for dance enthusiasts to find themselves and show people the power of dance, since it goes beyond mere entertainment. Dance has the power to change and XDS is ushering in the new age of dance revolution.”

Another important highlight of the show is that the entire set-up is a production of XDS.

“The audience can see how a couple of youngsters are able to come together and organise a show of this magnitude. From the tech support and event management to costume design and organisation of the show, DREAMS 7 is a product solely of XDS, by XDS. The Xavierites have immense potential and shown that anything is possible if we can come together.”

Recalling how XDS had its humble beginnings as a small initiative on October 2 of 2009 to impart dance education to aspiring dancers, Xavier says, with happiness in his eyes, that the journey from then to now has being an amazing learning experience. “What started as the dream of one man has now grown to become the dreams of many. And while we all come together and share our dreams on the grand stage of DREAMS 7, the platform is also helping us make those cherished dreams come true.”

The X-Revolution begins on December 10 at Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Central College Campus, Palace Road, Gandhinagar, from 4 p.m. onwards. Tickets priced at Rs. 400. Call 9731077775 or 7760087775