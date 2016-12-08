Prestigious award for Ananda

more-in

If we have a performing embodiment of the famed Kalakshetra school, it has been Ananda Shankar Jayant. When Kalakshetra style was a far cry for this city, it was she who introduced us to this style which was a far cry then, decades ago. Less of a soloist and more known for her extensively researched choreographies, her ballets are an invitation to aesthetics. So are her lec-dems and performances abroad that carry the mantle of her alma mater far and wide.

Little wonder then, that Ananda has been conferred with the prestigious Viswakala Bharati award for 2016 by the renowned Bharat Kalachar, Chennai. Her co-recipient is Sanjay Subramaniam for Carnatic music. Having been bestowed by Padma Shri and Sahitya Academy award earlier, the seasoned artiste, though elated takes things in her stride. “It is an honour to be recognised for my overall contribution to art,” she says adding, “though performances-solo and group ballets- have always their place in my artistic journey, I have, of late been using art for motivational talks to reach out to different people across generations even though they may not be related directly to dance. I’m trying to take art (not just dance) in its entirety to a larger community. It is the nature of life to throw challenges at us; it’s when we hit a low that we realise the necessity to have a passion to pursue and art is one such passion.”

A multi-dimensional woman of calibre, Ananda Shankar has trained both in Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam with a doctorate to boot. This apart, she is a senior Class I officer of the Indian Railway Service who ably manages both with equal efficiency. Few in such capacity can pursue their passion with zest. Talking about her technique in dance in both styles, she says, “very early in life, I pushed the boundaries of art through my choreographies as a communication tool.” Very true if one were to follow her performances to date. They appeal across the age from senior citizens to children; from the dance savvy to the totally untrained viewer.

The Viswa Kala Bharathi is bestowed upon select artistes annually in recognition of their service in promoting fine arts across the globe. With this award Ananda joins the likes of Padma Subramaniam, K J Yesudas, Chitra Visweswaran, Kamalahasan and other veteran artistes. Says Sudha Mahendran (actor Y G Mahendran’s wife), “I was the one who personally recommended Ananda since I was impressed by her oratory skills in putting across the most complex issues in the most lucid way. Her contribution to dance all these years and the bulk her unique choreographies bear testimony to her artistry”.

The 30 decades old Bharat Kalachar is the cultural wing of the famous Padma Seshadri (PSBB) Group of schools to emphasise the importance of art and culture in life. “ Our main aim is to promote and create a cultural awareness and appreciation of our classical arts and traditional folk. Talent scholarships for a continuous practise in art for a period of three years to young aspirants has ensured that the next generation keeps the arts flowing.”